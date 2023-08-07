Best Daken Decks In Marvel Snap

The Big in Japan season is out tonight in Marvel Snap and we finally get to put our hands on some of the community’s favorite cards that were leaked a while ago. Daken is the season pass’ card of the month while Lady Deathstrike, X-23, and the Silver Samurai are set to arrive in both the Token Shop and Spotlight Caches in the upcoming weeks. It’s hard to say which one is the most exciting or the most promising, but first things first: let’s talk about Daken and his incredible synergy with two of the most powerful archetypes in the game. Is it worth buying the season pass just for him? Find out below.

Best Marvel Snap Daken Decks

Daken is a 3-cost and 4-Power card with the On Reveal ability to add the Muramasa Shard to your hand. When the Muramasa Shard is discarded or destroyed, Daken gets his Power doubled. In theory, it’s a great addition to discard and destroy archetypes with its low-cost and simple activation. Some observations should be made about the Muramasa Shard, though, such as: it won’t be generated if your hand is already full, it won’t buff the opponent’s Daken, and it’ll be disabled if the Muramasa Shard is revived by the Phoenix Force. Some of both cards’ counters can include Master Mold, Armor, Cosmo, Shadow King, and Leech.

Ultimately, it’s your choice whether Daken is worth your money or not since many other rewards are available in the season pass, but you can check out some great decks below to help make your decision.

Sera Surfer Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Nova

Daredevil

Silver Surfer

Deathlok

Magik

Brood

Daken

Gambit

Killmonger

Wong

Professor X

Sera

Created by Drewberry on YouTube, this Sera Surfer deck goes beyond expectations with Daken in it. Magik is a key card to give us time to do a little bit of everything. Wong can give Daken two Muramasa Shards, increasing his Power to 16 if the shards are destroyed or discarded by Killmonger and Gambit, respectively. Professor X can easily lock a lane, even if you’re losing that location, other 3-cost cards and even Daken can later be buffed to help you win. Sera on turn 5 or 6 will just make the win even more certain, as you will be able to play three 3-cost cards at once, including our hero of the day Silver Surfer.

Discard Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Colleen Wing

The Collector

Morbius

Swarm

Lockjaw

Moon Knight

Daken

Lady Sif

Dracula

MODOK

Apocalypse

America Chavez

Discard decks remain a consistent winner, especially with the new addition of Daken. As always, leave your Swarm to be discarded by Colleen Wing, which will power up your Collector by +2 Power. On turn 3 you can either play Lockjaw or Daken, or Lady Sif if you have Apocalypse in your hand. Dracula is a must on turn 4 and can win a location by himself. Play MODOK on turn 5 to get rid of the Muramasa Shard, and gather all your free Swarms — Morbius and the Collector will gain lots of power as a result. On turn 6, play America Chavez and leave Apocalypse to be discarded by Dracula, and there you go, another win.

Classic Destroy Deck

Image Source: Second Dinner via Marvel Snap Zone

Nova

Deadpool

Yondu

Wolverine

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Deathlok

Venom

Killmonger

Daken

Knull

Death

In this classic destroy deck, Daken just feels like he was the missing piece we unknowingly longed for. We have tons of cheap cards to be destroyed and many options to do so. Daken can be a good call either on turn 3 or turn 4, leaving his shard to be played and demolished before the final turn. It won’t take long for your Knull to get powered up or for Death to become free, just cross your fingers and hope to pull both of them by turn 6 to secure the win.

If you’d like to check out some alternate Destroy and Discard decks to squeeze Daken into, you might be interested in some of our best Nimrod or MODOK decks in Marvel Snap, since he synergizes well with both of them.