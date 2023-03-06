All Weapon Types in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Master of all.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest creation from Team Ninja, tasking players with traversing through the world of the Three Kingdoms. At every corner, monsters and foes alike will look to end your life, and with that in mind, you’ll need to take advantage of each type of weaponry you can find to survive. Fortunately, there are quite a few tools at your disposal, and if your curiosity is piqued, here’s what you need to know about all the weapon types in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.
Every Weapon Type in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features melee, ranged and thrown weapons. Read on to discover the full list of tools at your disposal!
Melee Weapons
- Curved Sabres
- Drought Demon Blade
- Podao
- Qiang Scimitar
- Guding Blade
- Dual Halberds
- Dual Halberds of Lady Hao
- Dual Marquis Halberds
- Dual Reaper Halbers
- Tiger Fang Dual Halberds
- Dual Sabres
- Hook Blades of King Helu
- Hundred-Forged Sabres
- Mounted Bandit Scimtars
- Dual Swords
- Bronze Dual Swords
- Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords
- Gan Jiang and Moye
- Pair Swords of Aspiration
- Glaives
- Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive
- Curve-Headed Glaive
- Polearm Podao
- Triumphant Conquest
- Halberds
- Bronze Halberd
- Cavalry Halberd
- Sky-Piercing Halberd
- Hammers
- Great Club of Polaris
- Great Wooden Hammer
- Master Smith Hammer
- Quake Griffin Hammer
- Wolf Fang Club
- Poleaxes
- Bronze Poleaxe
- Guard Poleaxe
- Vermillion Bird Greataxe
- Slashing Spears
- Bronze Spear
- Invictus Serpent Spear
- Iron Poled Snake Spear
- Iron Spetum
- Spear of King Fuchai
- Spears
- Cavalry Javelin
- Heavy Cavalry Spear
- Spear of the Hegemon-King
- Unparalleled Spear
- Wooden Poled Spear
- Staves
- Bronze Polearm Mace
- Five-Colored Cudgel
- Golden Staff of King Yufu
- Jade-Green Staff
- Soaring Usine Mace
- White Wooden Cudgel
- Night Owl Cane
- Straight Sabres
- Dire Tiger
- Ring Pommel Sabre
- Sirius
- Swords
- Bronze Sword
- Halo
- Heaven’s Reliance
- Iron Sword
- Jade-Guarded Sword
- Ritual Sword of Chaos
- Saint’s Virtue
- Sword of Yu the Great
Ranged Weapons
- Bows
- Bamboo Bow
- Feathered Cavalry Bow
- Flying General’s Bow
- Tiger Hunting Bow
- Crossbows
- Bamboo Crossbow
- Yellow-Shouldered Crossbow
- Repeating Crossbows
- Bamboo Repeating Crossbow
- Colonel Repeating Crossbow
Thrown Weapons
- Throwing Knife
- Poison Throwing Knife
- Fire Pot
That’s all you need to know about all the weapon types in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. For more tips and tricks, check out our related section below.
