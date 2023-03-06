All Weapon Types in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Team Ninja

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the latest creation from Team Ninja, tasking players with traversing through the world of the Three Kingdoms. At every corner, monsters and foes alike will look to end your life, and with that in mind, you’ll need to take advantage of each type of weaponry you can find to survive. Fortunately, there are quite a few tools at your disposal, and if your curiosity is piqued, here’s what you need to know about all the weapon types in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Every Weapon Type in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features over (insert total number of weapons) each broken down into three main categories: melee, ranged and thrown weapons. Read on to discover the full list of tools at your disposal!

Melee Weapons

Curved Sabres Drought Demon Blade Podao Qiang Scimitar Guding Blade

Dual Halberds Dual Halberds of Lady Hao Dual Marquis Halberds Dual Reaper Halbers Tiger Fang Dual Halberds

Dual Sabres Hook Blades of King Helu Hundred-Forged Sabres Mounted Bandit Scimtars

Dual Swords Bronze Dual Swords Chivalrous Swordsman Dual Swords Gan Jiang and Moye Pair Swords of Aspiration

Glaives Azure Dragon Crescent Glaive Curve-Headed Glaive Polearm Podao Triumphant Conquest

Halberds Bronze Halberd Cavalry Halberd Sky-Piercing Halberd

Hammers Great Club of Polaris Great Wooden Hammer Master Smith Hammer Quake Griffin Hammer Wolf Fang Club

Poleaxes Bronze Poleaxe Guard Poleaxe Vermillion Bird Greataxe

Slashing Spears Bronze Spear Invictus Serpent Spear Iron Poled Snake Spear Iron Spetum Spear of King Fuchai

Spears Cavalry Javelin Heavy Cavalry Spear Spear of the Hegemon-King Unparalleled Spear Wooden Poled Spear

Staves Bronze Polearm Mace Five-Colored Cudgel Golden Staff of King Yufu Jade-Green Staff Soaring Usine Mace White Wooden Cudgel Night Owl Cane

Straight Sabres Dire Tiger Ring Pommel Sabre Sirius

Swords Bronze Sword Halo Heaven’s Reliance Iron Sword Jade-Guarded Sword Ritual Sword of Chaos Saint’s Virtue Sword of Yu the Great



Ranged Weapons

Bows Bamboo Bow Feathered Cavalry Bow Flying General’s Bow Tiger Hunting Bow

Crossbows Bamboo Crossbow Yellow-Shouldered Crossbow

Repeating Crossbows Bamboo Repeating Crossbow Colonel Repeating Crossbow



Thrown Weapons

Throwing Knife

Poison Throwing Knife

Fire Pot

That’s all you need to know about all the weapon types in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. For more tips and tricks, check out our related section below.

