All Divine Beasts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Aside from showing off amazing Martial Arts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo’s latest also include some interesting mechanics that are otherworldly. One of those just so happens to be the use of Divine Beasts in the game, powerful beings that can be summoned to help you out of a tight spot. For anyone hoping to learn about all the Divine Beasts found in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, read on.

***As the Divine Beasts are tied to story events in the game, be sure to only read them if you are not afraid of spoilers.***

Divine Beasts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Explained

As you meet more worthy allies or enemies in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, defeating or befriending them will allow your character to become one with the various Divine Beasts. There are a total of 10 Divine Beasts in the game, each corresponding to one of the Five Phases and comes with a bunch of other bonus effects thanks to its Favor.

By setting a Divine Beast, you can then count on them once the Divine Beast meter is filled up. The Divine Beast Resonation will bestow magical effects onto your character and your weapons, while the Summoning Divine Beast command will bring the mythical creature onto the battlefield to fight on your behalf for a while.

Here’s what you can expect from each Divine Beast in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Qilin

Divine Beast Favor:

Earth Phase Spell Spirit Consumption: -3.0 to 6.0%

Guard Spirit Consumption: -3.2%

Damage Taken in Perfect Condition: -3.8%

Restore HP upon Deflecting Critical Blow: +36

Summon Divine Beast:

Summon Qilin to create multiple stone pillars in front of you. The number of stone pillars increases when your Morale Rank is 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Qilin to apply Stone Damage to your weapon. Decreases HP damage taken and increases automatic Spirit recovery. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Qinglong

Baihu

Divine Beast Favor:

Metal Phase Spell Spirit Consumption: -3.0 to 6.0%

Spirit Damage: +3.9%

Negative Effect Duration on Enemy: +3.6%

Damage Amplification upon Fatal Strike on Enemy

Summon Divine Beast:

Summons Baihu to fight alongside you for a short duration. The duration increases when your Morale Rank is 10 or above. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Baihu to apply Toxin Damage to your weapon. Increases ailment accumulation dealt and Spirit gain from attacks. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Baize

Divine Beast Favor:

Water Phase Spell Spirit Consumption: -3.0 to 6.0%

Deflect Spirit Consumption: -2.6%

Fatal Strike Damage: +4.6%

Haste upon Deflecting Counterattack

Summon Divine Beast:

Summon Baize to create detect the location of enemies in the area. Additionally, Baize fire icicles at all enemies within the search area. The search area increases when your Morale Rank is 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Baize to apply Ice Damage to your weapon. Decreases HP damage taken and increases automatic Spirit recovery. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Zhuque

Divine Beast Favor:

Fire Phase Spell Spirit Consumption: -3.0 to 6.0%

Spirit Gain from Normal Attacks: +3.5%

Spirit Damage Received While Attacking: -3.5%

Power Gain upon Martial Arts

Summon Divine Beast:

Summon Zhuque to engulf the surrounding areas in flames. An additional attack is performed when your Morale Rank is 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Zhuque to apply FlameDamage to your weapon. Increases HP damage and ailment accumulation dealt. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Tengshe

Divine Beast Favor:

Spirit Damage to Enemies with Negative Effects: +5.1 to 10.2%

Enemy Status Efect Accumulation: +7.2%

Wizardry Spell Damage: +4.3%

Power Drop on Enemy upon Wizardry Spell

Summon Divine Beast:

Summon Tengshe to scatter poison in the area. The attack range and variety of ailments inflicted increase when your Morale Rank is 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Tengshe to apply Toxin Damage to your weapon. Increase damage and ailment accumulation dealt. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Xiezhi

Divine Beast Favor:

Martial Arts Damage: +3.9 to 7.8%

Martial Arts Spirit Consumption: -2.6%

Negative Effect Duration: -3.6%

Slow on Enemy upon Martial Arts

Summon Divine Beast:

Summon Xiezhi to fight alongside you for a short duration. The duration increases when your Morale Rank is 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Xiezhi to apply Flame Damage to your weapon. Increases automatic Spirit recovery and HP damage dealt. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Bixie

Divine Beast Favor:

Element-Imbued Weapon Damage: +4.6 to 9.2%

Morale Rank Points Gain: +6.0%

Alliance Spirit Defense: +24

Positive Effect Duration: +3.6%

Summon Divine Beast:

Summon Bixie to strike all surrounding enemies with lightning. Additionally, Bixie calls down lightning on all nearby enemies at set intervals. The attack range increases when your Morale Rank is 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Bixie to apply Lightning Damage to your weapon. Increases Spirit gained from attacks and ailment accumulation dealt. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Xuanwu

Divine Beast Favor:

Ranged Attack Damage: +5.2 to 10.4%

Ammo Replenish upon Fatal Strike: +1

Enemy Detection

Power Drop to Enemy upon Ranged Attack

Summon Divine Beast:

Summon Xuanwu to strike nearby enemies with a continuous frost wave, as well as to attack close enemies with icy projectiles. The attack range increases when your Morale Rank is 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Xuanwu to apply IceDamage to your weapon. Increases automatic Spirit recovery and HP damage dealt. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Yinglong

Divine Beast Favor:

Damage Dealt in Perfect Condition: +5.6 to 11.2%

Spirit Gain from Deflecting: +4.0%

Equipment Drop Rate: A

Damage Reduction upon Deflecting Critical Blow

Summon Divine Beast:

When you die while the Divine Beast Gauge is full, Yinglong will revive you. When you activate Summon Divine Beast, Yinglong will perform a sweeping attack in the area. The attack power increases when you have a Morale Rank of 10 or higher. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

Divine Beast Resonation:

Summons Yinglong to apply Stone Damage to your weapon. Decreases HP damage taken and increases Spirit gained from attacks. Cannot be neutralized by Five Phases affinities.

With all this knowledge on all the Divine Beasts found in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you can pick one out that suits your playstyle. For anyone needing more help, be sure to check out the related content below. Otherwise, you can search Twinfinite.

