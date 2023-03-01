All Destiny 2 Expansions in Order

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 has been around for a while now, so you may have lost complete track of all of its expansions and the order they came out in. Not to fret, as you certainly aren’t alone in trying to nail down the release timing, as it can be a bit confusing given how Bungie usually deals with its story content. Here is everything you need to know.

What Is the Expansion Release Order in Destiny 2? Answered

So far, Destiny 2 has released nine DLC and expansions since it was released back in 2017. The first one was Curse of Osiris back in December 2017 and the most recent one was Lightfall, which just came out on in February 2023.

Curse of Osiris was released on Dec. 5, 2017 Warmind was released on May 8, 2018 Forsaken was released on Sept. 4, 2018 Shadowkeep was released on Oct. 1, 2019 Beyond Light was released on Nov. 10, 2020 Bungie 30th Anniversary event The Witch Queen was released on Feb. 22, 2022 Lightfall was released on Feb. 27, 2023 The Final Shape to be released in 2024 (TBA)

Obviously, there is still one more DLC to go for Destiny 2, with The Final Shape being teased for 2024. And while we know that DLC will end the dark and light story, it also won’t be the end of the series as we know it.

For now, though, that is everything you need to know about the expansion release order for Destiny 2. For more great guides on the game, including completing important Season 20 weekly objectives, check out all of the related content we’ve got below.

