The iconic and frightening animatronic franchise Five Nights at Freddy’s remains an ever-present staple in the jumpscare genre of horror games. The latest installment in the series, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, reignited popularity with its debut on consoles. Featuring an explorable open world and new style of gameplay, the game also introduced both new versions of classic characters as well as entirely original ones. Curious to know who haunts the halls in this latest game? Here is our guide to all characters in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach.

Human Characters

Vanessa

Image Source: Steel Wood Studios

Vanessa is the one and only nightguard on duty at the massive Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Megaplex. She briefly appears in the beginning of the game, warning young Gregory that this is “not the night to be wasting her time”. Overtime she appears far less frequently, with a peculiar bunny character named Vanny seeming to take her place. Audio lore found later in the game reveals that she’s been to multiple therapists and is not who she claims to be.

Vanny

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

If you’re wondering why Vanny falls under the human category of characters in Security Breach, that’s because Vanny and Vanessa are actually one in the same. Clad in a patchwork bunny suit with ominous red eyes, Vanny/Vanessa presents herself as the main antagonist of the game, the ringleader of the band of haunted animatronics that works and lurks at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza Megaplex.

She sets out to capture the main protagonist, a young boy named Gregory who’s wandered into the megaplex by himself. She’s in fact being manipulated by a character named Glitchtrap, implanting a virus into not only the animatronics but the Megaplex’s entire computer system.

Gregory

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

Gregory is the main protagonist of the game, a young boy who wanders into the Megaplex and gets caught up in the chaos caused by Vanessa/Vanny. He befriends and works with Glamrock Freddy to stop her and save the Megaplex from the dangerous viruses Vanessa implanted, all of which leads to deeper mysteries hidden within the complex.

Gregory is equipped with a special Faz Watch that allows him to basically connect to various systems within the Megaplex, such as the cameras. He also gains access to other tools such as the Fazerblaster to use against the hostile animatronics.

One of the endings to the game, where the player leaves the Megaplex after 6AM, Gregory is revealed to be homeless, sleeping in a cardboard box beside the building. Whether he’s an orphan or a runaway is unclear, but perhaps he chose the Megaplex as a place to live.

Animatronic Characters

Glamrock Freddy

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

Glamrock Freddy is a rendition of the original Freddy Fazbear character, this time with a more UK 1980’s vibe to him. Unlike previous iterations of himself, however, he acts far more friendly and especially caring of Gregory, protecting and working alongside him through much of the game. He has a hidden chest cavity accessible via his stomach plate that allows Gregory to hide and even control Freddy in certain situations.

Glamrock Chica

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

Glamrock Chica is yet another rendition of an original character from the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game named simply Chica. Decked also in a distinctly 80’s aesthetic, she serves as one of the game’s animatronic antagonists. She wanders aimlessly in certain areas of the Megaplex, and is able to peek randomly into otherwise safe hiding spots that Gregory uses. She is one of a number of animatronics that needs to be decomissioned by the player.

Montgomery Gator

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

Montgomery Gator is one of the new animatronics introduced in Security Breach as another antagonist. With an evident alligator-like appearance and similar Glamrock aesthetic, he also goes by the name Monty and aggressively pursues Gregory in the Golf Course area of the Megaplex. While having taken the place of Bonnie after the rabbit animatronic was decomissioned, he is rumored to still have a jealousy towards Glamrock Freddy, wanting to be the biggest star of the lineup.

Roxanne Wolf

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

Roxanne Wolf is yet another new animatronic character introduced as part of the Glamrock lineup, her appearance as that of a wolf decked out in similar 80’s rock attire. Possibly replacing the role of Foxy from the original FNAF games, she is yet another antagonist that wanders the Megaplex and will pursue Gregory relentlessly if he’s caught in her sights. She boasts an ego similar to Monty’s, often taunting and insulting Gregory, but it belies an insecurity that comes out later in the game during the final confrontation with her.

The Daycare Attendant

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

The Daycare Attendant is yet another new character introduced to the FNAF universe, and by far one of the most unique. He carries a dual personality of sorts that is divided by either his Sun form or his Moon form. Gregory first meets the Attendant in his Sun form at the Daycare Center in the Megaplex, a large playground/ball pit area where young children are left in the animatronic’s care.

In this form he’s happy and chipper, with a toothy smile and the image of the sun on his face. He doesn’t allow Gregory to leave the area while in this form unless Gregory knocks things over, to which the Attendant will get distracted and run to clean it up.

However, when the Daycare turns dark his Moon form emerges, his face shaped like a crescent moon with two red glowing eyes. He turns aggressive and seeks to “punish” Gregory, alerting the other animatronics as well.

S.T.A.F.F Bots

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

S.T.A.F.F. Bots are scattered all across the Megaplex, many of them varying in appearance based on their respective roles. These roles can range from vendors to security, and while a good portion of them are passive in nature, there are some that are aggressive and will alert other animatronics to Gregory’s prescence if spotted.

DJ Music Man

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

DJ Music Man is undoubtedly the biggest and truly one of the most intimidating of the animatronics in the entire Megaplex. When Gregory first meets the Music Man, he’s sound asleep in his DJ booth. However, upon restoring power via some of the generators, the giant, six-legged animatronic awakens and starts to crawl around the top of the Megaplex like a spider. He’ll aggressively pursue Gregory when the boy attempts to power up the last of the generators, chasing him through various areas until the boy escapes. Later on, he can be seen back at his DJ booth playing music.

Wind-Up Music Man

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

The Wind-Up Music Man is essentially a miniature version of the DJ Music Man, though visibly more withered and rusted with a wind-up key on its back. Several of them roam the ventilation shafts throughout the Megaplex. If Gregory enters any of the vents after his encounter with DJ Music Man, these small animatronics will chase him until he escapes the vent.

Glamrock Endoskeletons

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

The Glamrock Endoskeletons are another unique animatronic antagonist that serve as red-light green-light-type enemies. That is, they only advance on Gregory when he’s turned around, and freeze when he looks back at them. Different endoskeletons also move at different speeds. They begin to appear in several areas around the Megaplex such as the Bonnie Bowl after Gregory leaves the Parts and Service area.

Glamrock Bonnie

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

Speaking of Bonnie, the well-known rabbit animatronic makes his reappearance in Security Breach, though only as a wall advertisement in front of the Bonnie Bowl area of the Megaplex, as seen above. The story goes that Glamrock Bonnie was decommissioned and removed from the Glamrock animatronic lineup awhile back, ultimately replaced by Montgomery Gator. The Megaplex staff attempted to remove all of the Bonnie-themed decor, but after protests from children they opted to rebrand the bowling alley of the complex.

Glamrock Mr. Hippo

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

Glamrock Hippo is yet another new animatronic added in Security Breach that doesn’t actually appear during the main game. Rather, after Gregory escapes the Megaplex with Glamrock Freddy, the ending shows a newspaper article where Monty the Gator has replaced Glamrock Freddy in the lineup, while Glamrock Hippo takes Monty’s original place. Aside from being a hippo, he’s noticeably quite similar in appearance to Freddy, which is likely intentional.

The Blob

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

The Blob serves as one of the final boss antagonists in Security Breach. A hulking mass of electronics and cable wires, it contains remnants of old animatronics including Funtime Freddy and Circus Baby from Five Nights At Freddy’s: Sister Location, the Marionette, Bonnie, Chica, and Mangle. Gregory and Glamrock Freddy face this boss enemy at the end of the game if the player reaches the ruins of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza underneath the Megaplex.

Burntrap

Image Source: Steel Wool Studios

If the player achieves the “Afton” ending in Security Breach, reaching the decayed and burnt remains of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza beneath the complex, Burntrap will be the true final boss of the game. Burntrap is a scorched and deteriotated version of Springtrap, which is the animatronic that infamously houses the corpse of William Afton, the true villain of the entire FNAF storyline. He never directly attacks Gregory during the final confrontation, instead using the other animatronics from the Megaplex to attack him and Glamrock Freddy.

That concludes our guide to all characters in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach. Let us know if you enjoyed playing this newest game in the FNAF franchise, and who your favorite character was.

If you’re finally taking the dive into the acclaimed horror game series, be sure to check out all of our other Five Nights at Freddy’s guides.

