Five Nights at Freddy’s 1 – All Characters

The original Five Nights at Freddy’s was a massive sensation when it released back in 2014. It brought a unique new twist to the horror genre, taking away your movement and emphasizing strategy in order to avoid the massive jump scares. Its success led to the beginning of one of the biggest multimedia horror franchises out there today. It also achieved the success that it did with a relatively small cast of characters, but these characters stuck heavily in the minds of the fans. Here are all the characters from the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game.

*Warning: This piece will discuss spoilers to the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game.*

Freddy Fazbear

Image Source: Scott Cawthon

The namesake antagonist of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, Freddy Fazbear is one of the four animatronics and the bear mascot of the eponymous restaurant, Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. He wears a black top hat and bow tie, while also carrying around a microphone for his stage performances with the other animatronics.

In the game itself, Freddy doesn’t really come off of the main stage, and only threatens the player when the power in the room drains. If all the room’s power is gone before 6 AM, Freddy’s eyes will flash in the dark and, unless the player is close enough to 6 AM to complete a specific night, he will attack the player. There is also a rare scenario where he can attack while the power is on unless the player is diligent about blocking their movement with the monitor.

Chica

Image Source: Scott Cawthon

One of the other main villains of the game, Chica is an animatronic chicken who at one point served as the backup singer at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. She wears a bib that says “let’s eat” and is often eating pizza, which is her favorite food.

In the game, she is one of the few animatronics who only shows up at a specific door in specific conditions. She sits outside of the door on the right side, and players must check the blind spot with the light button. If you don’t, Chica will enter the room and will attack you the next time you open and close the monitor, only failing to attack if you can somehow not open it.

Bonnie

Image Source: Scott Cawthon

Another major antagonist in the first game, Bonnie is an animatronic rabbit that also plays in Freddy Fazbear’s band. He is a blue/purple bunny that plays the guitar on stage with Freddy and the gang.

Bonnie’s mode of attacking in the game is pretty much the exact same as Chica’s. The major difference comes from the fact that Bonnie only appears on the left side door, and seems to be able to teleport across different rooms. Either way, the attack pattern is the exact same, and players have to approach Bonnie the same way they’d approach Chica. Failure to do so will result in an early loss if they are not diligent about keeping the door closed.

Foxy

Image Source: Scott Cawthon

The last of the four major antagonists, Foxy is a pirate fox and the only one who is not actually a part of Freddy Fazbear’s band. Foxy occupies the Pirate Cove, a stage separate from the main one in the pizzeria, as the pirate mascot of the group.

In the game, Foxy is one of the most aggressive animatronics in the game. While his jump scare is probably the least scary, Foxy arrives for the kill by sprinting to the room, meaning the player has to test their reflexes to shut the door in time. Even if you close the door in time, Foxy will knock on it to drain the power faster: while the power loss starts at only 1%, it can go up to 16% depending on how many times Foxy knocks.

Golden Freddy

Image Source: Scott Cawthon

Golden Freddy is a secret antagonist in the game. He is a broken down, yellow-colored version of Freddy Fazbear that’s slouched and destroyed, as if he was a decaying version of Freddy. He can only appear in the game in special conditions, and if he kills the player, it crashes the game.

When checking one of the cameras, there is a poster that can switch between three variants; a normal picture of Freddy, a distorted one, and a close-up of Golden Freddy. Once that picture shows up, Golden Freddy will appear in the room and the player must open the monitor again to send him away. If they don’t, Golden Freddy will attack and abruptly close the game.

Phone Guy

Image Source: Scott Cawthon

Uh, hello? Hello, hello? Well, if you’re reading this, it means you’ve made it to the portion where we don’t talk about antagonists. The Phone Guy is nothing more than a voice you hear within the game throughout the first four nights. He’s a very nonchalant character that at times seems to be at least a little nervous about the entire situation with Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

In the game, the Phone Guy gives the player advice that could help them understand the gameplay of the first title. With this advice, he also helps the player understand how the animatronics function, which can help players pick up on their behavioral patterns to strategize better. This happens up until Night 4, where it appears that the Phone Guy is killed by a possessed animatronic.

Mike Schmidt

Image Source: Scott Cawthon

Not to be confused with the Hall of Fame third basemen that played baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies, Mike Schmidt also happens to be the name of the main protagonist in the first Five Nights at Freddy’s game. He is the character that you play as in the game, though you can never see any part of his appearance. The only time we remotely see him is in the Game Over screen, where he is being stuffed into a Freddy Fazbear animatronic.

As you complete the game, Mike Schmidt receives a check for $120 for his five days, and if you complete the sixth night, he receives a measly overtime pay of 50 cents. If the player completes the seventh “Custom Night,” Mike Schmidt receives a letter of termination for “tampering with the electronics.” After that, he is never seen again in the rest of the series, making him one of the most elusive characters in the Five Nights at Freddy’s series.

That’s everything you need to know about all the characters in Five Nights at Freddy’s. If you want to learn some more about Five Nights at Freddy’s, check out Twinfinite’s guide to the characters in a later entry in the franchise, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Sister Location.

