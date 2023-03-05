5 Letter Words with E as the Only Vowel – Wordle Game Help

Wordle continues to be a fun daily head-scratcher for millions of players worldwide, with the New York Times operated puzzle game tasked with guessing a random five-letter word in six allocated guesses. Here, we’re providing you with some help in the form of a list of every 5-letter word with E as the only vowel in Wordle.

The following list of words has been tried and tested, meaning the puzzle game will accept all these words. However, if there are any missing or incorrect words, please let us know in the comments below so we can investigate and update if there is a need to.

All 5 Letter Words With E as the Only Vowel

beech

beefy

beget

belch

belle

belly

bench

beret

berry

berth

beset

betel

bevel

bezel

bleed

bleep

blend

bless

breed

check

cheek

cheer

chess

chest

cleft

clerk

creed

creek

creep

creme

crepe

crept

cress

crest

cyber

cycle

decry

defer

delve

dense

depth

derby

deter

dress

dryer

dwell

dwelt

egret

eject

elder

elect

elegy

embed

ember

emcee

empty

enemy

enter

entry

erect

ester

ether

event

every

excel

exert

expel

femme

fence

ferry

fetch

fever

fewer

fleck

fleet

flesh

flyer

freed

freer

fresh

geeky

geese

genre

greed

green

greet

hedge

hefty

hence

hymen

hyper

jelly

jerky

jetty

jewel

kneed

kneel

knelt

ledge

leech

leery

lefty

leggy

leper

level

lever

melee

mercy

merge

merry

meter

needy

nerdy

nerve

never

newer

newly

pence

penne

penny

perch

perky

pesky

petty

preen

press

rebel

reedy

refer

renew

repel

reply

reset

retch

retry

revel

rhyme

scene

scent

scree

screw

seedy

semen

sense

serve

seven

sever

sewer

sheen

sheep

sheer

sheet

shelf

shell

shrew

sleek

sleep

sleet

slept

smell

smelt

sneer

speck

speed

spell

spelt

spend

spent

sperm

spree

steed

steel

steep

steer

stern

style

sweep

sweet

swell

swept

teddy

teeth

tenet

tense

tenth

tepee

terse

testy

theft

theme

there

these

three

threw

thyme

trend

tweed

tweet

verge

verse

verve

wedge

weedy

welch

welsh

wheel

whelp

where

wreck

wrest

zesty

With this handy list of possible answers at your disposal, you can have more confidence in trying out your next guess. Ensure you use Wordle’s own feedback system to your advantage as you go – with the color of the letter after each guess letting you know whether it’s in the word in the correct space (green); in the word but in the wrong space (yellow) or not in today’s word (grey).

If you’re still struggling, you can check out our daily Wordle answer guide to ensure your streak isn’t broken. If you can’t get enough of puzzle games, try out Jumble – another game we have a daily answer guide for.

There you have it, a complete list of 5-letter words with E as the only vowel to help you in Wordle. For more tips and tricks on the ever-popular, New York Times-owned game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.

Related Posts