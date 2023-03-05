5 Letter Words with E as the Only Vowel – Wordle Game Help
Every Wordle word with ‘E’ as the only vowel.
Wordle continues to be a fun daily head-scratcher for millions of players worldwide, with the New York Times operated puzzle game tasked with guessing a random five-letter word in six allocated guesses. Here, we’re providing you with some help in the form of a list of every 5-letter word with E as the only vowel in Wordle.
The following list of words has been tried and tested, meaning the puzzle game will accept all these words. However, if there are any missing or incorrect words, please let us know in the comments below so we can investigate and update if there is a need to.
All 5 Letter Words With E as the Only Vowel
- beech
- beefy
- beget
- belch
- belle
- belly
- bench
- beret
- berry
- berth
- beset
- betel
- bevel
- bezel
- bleed
- bleep
- blend
- bless
- breed
- check
- cheek
- cheer
- chess
- chest
- cleft
- clerk
- creed
- creek
- creep
- creme
- crepe
- crept
- cress
- crest
- cyber
- cycle
- decry
- defer
- delve
- dense
- depth
- derby
- deter
- dress
- dryer
- dwell
- dwelt
- egret
- eject
- elder
- elect
- elegy
- embed
- ember
- emcee
- empty
- enemy
- enter
- entry
- erect
- ester
- ether
- event
- every
- excel
- exert
- expel
- femme
- fence
- ferry
- fetch
- fever
- fewer
- fleck
- fleet
- flesh
- flyer
- freed
- freer
- fresh
- geeky
- geese
- genre
- greed
- green
- greet
- hedge
- hefty
- hence
- hymen
- hyper
- jelly
- jerky
- jetty
- jewel
- kneed
- kneel
- knelt
- ledge
- leech
- leery
- lefty
- leggy
- leper
- level
- lever
- melee
- mercy
- merge
- merry
- meter
- needy
- nerdy
- nerve
- never
- newer
- newly
- pence
- penne
- penny
- perch
- perky
- pesky
- petty
- preen
- press
- rebel
- reedy
- refer
- renew
- repel
- reply
- reset
- retch
- retry
- revel
- rhyme
- scene
- scent
- scree
- screw
- seedy
- semen
- sense
- serve
- seven
- sever
- sewer
- sheen
- sheep
- sheer
- sheet
- shelf
- shell
- shrew
- sleek
- sleep
- sleet
- slept
- smell
- smelt
- sneer
- speck
- speed
- spell
- spelt
- spend
- spent
- sperm
- spree
- steed
- steel
- steep
- steer
- stern
- style
- sweep
- sweet
- swell
- swept
- teddy
- teeth
- tenet
- tense
- tenth
- tepee
- terse
- testy
- theft
- theme
- there
- these
- three
- threw
- thyme
- trend
- tweed
- tweet
- verge
- verse
- verve
- wedge
- weedy
- welch
- welsh
- wheel
- whelp
- where
- wreck
- wrest
- zesty
With this handy list of possible answers at your disposal, you can have more confidence in trying out your next guess. Ensure you use Wordle’s own feedback system to your advantage as you go – with the color of the letter after each guess letting you know whether it’s in the word in the correct space (green); in the word but in the wrong space (yellow) or not in today’s word (grey).
If you’re still struggling, you can check out our daily Wordle answer guide to ensure your streak isn’t broken. If you can’t get enough of puzzle games, try out Jumble – another game we have a daily answer guide for.
There you have it, a complete list of 5-letter words with E as the only vowel to help you in Wordle. For more tips and tricks on the ever-popular, New York Times-owned game, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out the links below.
