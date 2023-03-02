Today’s Jumble Answer (March 2, 2023)

Wordle might be the internet’s big new obsession but comic book artist Martin Naydel’s Jumble has been stumping puzzle game enthusiasts since 1954. Once known as Scramble, the goal is straightforward: unscramble four words, then use selected letters from those words to complete a bonus challenge. There is an illustration that goes with each puzzle that offers a clue as to what the bonus challenge will be when unscrambled. If you’re into the game yourself but are now stuck on today’s Jumble answer for March 2, 2023, here’s what you need to know to keep your winning streak going.

Best Ways to Solve Jumble Word Puzzles

If you’re new to Jumble then you might like to know a few tips that we use to put us on the right path when it comes to unscrambling a bunch of random letters. While it’s often tempting to just stare at the letters in front of you and try to create words out of the image before you, there are actually a few protocols you can take to make decoding the jargon much faster. These include:

Separate consonants and vowels – Pretty obvious one, but this simple step can make piecing together a scrambled word so much easier since one typically proceeds another or vice versa.

– Pretty obvious one, but this simple step can make piecing together a scrambled word so much easier since one typically proceeds another or vice versa. Look for common letter pairs – As in any language, there are common letter pairs in English that are found in hundreds of different words. Use this as a starting point. For example, ‘T’ and ‘H’ are obviously found in a vast number of different words. Also, consider that while two instances of the letter ‘O’ or ‘E’ or ‘L’ might be found next to each other in a word, ‘P’ and ‘Y’ probably won’t be.

– As in any language, there are common letter pairs in English that are found in hundreds of different words. Use this as a starting point. For example, ‘T’ and ‘H’ are obviously found in a vast number of different words. Also, consider that while two instances of the letter ‘O’ or ‘E’ or ‘L’ might be found next to each other in a word, ‘P’ and ‘Y’ probably won’t be. Affixes – Try to spot prefixes and suffixes that are common in the English language. This would include pairings such as ‘auto’ or ‘circum’ or ‘de’ in the case of prefixes, and ‘ey’ or ‘ment’ in the case of a prefix.

– Try to spot prefixes and suffixes that are common in the English language. This would include pairings such as ‘auto’ or ‘circum’ or ‘de’ in the case of prefixes, and ‘ey’ or ‘ment’ in the case of a prefix. Start small – Rather than trying to build out a long word to meet the criteria of the Jumble puzzle, start with smaller words and then work your way up. Not only do smaller words often feed into larger ones but moving your letters around into different arrangements also can help open your mind to different possibilities.

– Rather than trying to build out a long word to meet the criteria of the Jumble puzzle, start with smaller words and then work your way up. Not only do smaller words often feed into larger ones but moving your letters around into different arrangements also can help open your mind to different possibilities. Last resort – Use a Jumble Solver (technically, it’s not cheating)

Today’s (March. 2, 2023) Jumble Answer Is…

Here are the answers to the 03/02/23 Jumble puzzle:

First Words:

HURTT = TRUTH

SETRC = CREST

IKEORO = ROOKIE

GTLIPH = PLIGHT

Cartoon Answer:

TRT CES OKE IGHT = STICK TOGETHER

Previous JUMBLE Answers

Feb. 28, 2023: STYLE, PATIO, FLAUNT, HIGHER, HEALTHY PROFIT

STYLE, PATIO, FLAUNT, HIGHER, HEALTHY PROFIT Feb. 24, 2023: WORLD, LOCAL, SLEIGH, WAFFLE, FELLOW FELLOWS

WORLD, LOCAL, SLEIGH, WAFFLE, FELLOW FELLOWS Feb. 23, 2023: CEASE, GIDDY, SUNSET, UTMOST, “DOMESSTICATED”

CEASE, GIDDY, SUNSET, UTMOST, “DOMESSTICATED” Feb. 22, 2023: CUBIC, EPOXY, ADMIRE, IMPOSE, COME AS YOU “R”

CUBIC, EPOXY, ADMIRE, IMPOSE, COME AS YOU “R” Feb. 21, 2023: CRYPT, PLAZA, SMOOCH, AZALEA, HAPPY AS A CLAM

CRYPT, PLAZA, SMOOCH, AZALEA, HAPPY AS A CLAM Feb. 17, 2023: ONION, HOIST, WEIGHT, ROTATE, INTO THIN “HAIR”

ONION, HOIST, WEIGHT, ROTATE, INTO THIN “HAIR” Feb. 16, 2023: FACET, ARENA, HEYDAY, ABACUS, BE UNEARTHED

FACET, ARENA, HEYDAY, ABACUS, BE UNEARTHED Feb. 15, 2023: HURRY, AUDIO, UNWISE, FACADE, “FOUR” SURE

HURRY, AUDIO, UNWISE, FACADE, “FOUR” SURE Feb. 14, 2023: VIGIL, PANDA, YELLOW, IMPEDE, MADLY IN LOVE

VIGIL, PANDA, YELLOW, IMPEDE, MADLY IN LOVE Feb. 13, 2023: ABOUT, ROUGH, PLEDGE, NUMBER, GUNG – “HOE”

ABOUT, ROUGH, PLEDGE, NUMBER, GUNG – “HOE” Feb. 10, 2023: VAGUE, CLIMB, STIGMA, INFUSE, TENABLE

VAGUE, CLIMB, STIGMA, INFUSE, TENABLE Feb. 09, 2023: CRANK, FLING, POLLEN, SCAMPI, FROLICKING

CRANK, FLING, POLLEN, SCAMPI, FROLICKING Feb. 08, 2023: ITCHY, BURRO, STANZA, DIGEST, CATBIRD SEAT

ITCHY, BURRO, STANZA, DIGEST, CATBIRD SEAT Feb. 07, 2023: FOCUS, WRING, DOCTOR, SAVIOR, SO FAR, SO GOOD

FOCUS, WRING, DOCTOR, SAVIOR, SO FAR, SO GOOD Feb. 06, 2023: GRIND, CROOK, PEWTER, ENOUGH, “WEIGH” TO GO

GRIND, CROOK, PEWTER, ENOUGH, “WEIGH” TO GO Feb. 03, 2023: DRAWN, UPPER, MISERY, ABLAZE, “PRE-PAIR-ED”

DRAWN, UPPER, MISERY, ABLAZE, “PRE-PAIR-ED” Feb. 02, 2023: CRUSH, ABOVE, DISMAY, BUTANE, “BUY-STANDERS”

CRUSH, ABOVE, DISMAY, BUTANE, “BUY-STANDERS” Feb. 01, 2023: GEESE, PLANT, BUSILY, GARLIC, GINGERLY

Did you get today’s Jumble answer? Let us here at Twinfinite know down in the comments below and share your longest streak with your fellow players.

