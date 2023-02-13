Why Is Michael Keaton Batman Again in The Flash?

Image Source: DC Comics

The Flash film has had many ups and downs, including multiple directors and numerous delays before they even shot one frame. Despite the issues, the movie is finally coming to cinemas in June 2023, starring Ezra Miller and directed by Andy Muschietti. The last trailer shows what the story is going to be about, and has many surprises, especially why is Michel Keaton Batman again in The Flash? Here’s everything you need to know.

How Is Michael Keaton Back as Batman in The Flash?

Michael Keaton’s Batman is in The Flash because the film takes place across alternate universes, including the 1989’s Batman realm in which the actor starred as the Dark Knight. In this timeline, the hero has been retired for years and The Flash’s mother is still alive, which is why there’s a second Barry Allen, a Supergirl (Sasha Calle), and no Superman.

The movie is inspired by the Flashpoint comic event in which the fastest hero alive creates an alternate universe when he goes to the past and saves his mother from being killed. That act starts a butterfly effect that changes many things in the world for the worst.

Is Michael Keaton Thomas or Bruce Wayne in The Flash?

Although Keaton is playing Batman, it hasn’t been confirmed if he’s playing Bruce Wayne yet or not. In the Flashpoint comic, it’s actually Bruce who gets killed in Crime Alley instead of his parents, and the grief of losing his son is what makes his father, Thomas Wayne, the Batman of that timeline.

Now that you know why is Michel Keaton Batman again in The Flash, you can look for more DCU content and news in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

