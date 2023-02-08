Who is Sirona Ryan's Voice Actor in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy tells a story separate from what Potterheads have grown to know and love, as Avalanche Software set out to tell a narrative centuries before Harry Potter’s legendary journey. Given this narrative direction, Avalanche has had the liberty to introduce recurring and new characters, with one of the many new ones being Sirona Ryan, who’s caught the attention of many. If you haven’t met Sirona yet, here’s what you need to know about her and, more importantly, the voice actor who lends their talents to Sirona Ryan in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Sirona Ryan’s Voice Actor

Shockingly, the voice actor behind Sirona Ryan has yet to be revealed. Taking a look at the IMDb page for Hogwarts Legacy reveals voice actors for certain characters, whereas others are blank. As soon as this information becomes available, we’ll keep you updated!

Sirona Ryan has caught the attention of many players, as Sirona is the first transgender character introduced into the world of Harry Potter. The decision to introduce Sirona was made in light of J.K Rowling’s anti-trans comments, as Avalanche Software wanted to create a world that was diverse and open to all groups of players involved in the world of Harry Potter.

Her character can be found in the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade, where she offers the main character help. That’s all you need to know about Sirona Ryan’s voice actor. For more magical content, check out our related section below!

