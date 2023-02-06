Who Is Kathleen in HBO’s The Last of Us & Is She in the Game? Answered

Image Source: HBO

The fourth episode of HBO’s The Last of Us introduces us to a brand new character, Kathleen, who we meet in the Kansas City QZ. There’s still plenty to learn about her, but for now, if you’re wondering who exactly Kathleen is in The Last of Us and whether she’s in the game, here’s what you need to know.

Kathleen’s Role in HBO’s The Last of Us

Kathleen is the leader of a group called the Hunters in HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us. The Hunters are essentially a group of human scavengers who lay out traps for passersby entering their city, stripping them of their resources and killing them.

From what we’ve seen in the fourth episode, Kathleen seems to be on the hunt for Henry and Sam, who have either crossed the Hunters or were originally part of the group and are now trying to break away. Showrunner Craig Mazin has mentioned that Kathleen is an original character written for the show, and that she’s not meant to be seen as a character who is purely evil.

Viewers will likely start off by hating her, and eventually come to like her as we learn more about her motivations. Kathleen is also played by actress Melanie Lynskey, who’s known for her role as adult Shawna in Yellowjackets.

Is Kathleen in the Original Game?

No, Kathleen is not a character in the original The Last of Us video game. In fact, at this point in the story, Joel and Ellie were in the Pittsburgh QZ, not Kansas City. They do still run into the Hunters, but we never actually get to meet the group leader in the game.

The HBO adaptation is starting to take more liberties with the story, starting with Bill and Frank’s relationship, and laying the groundwork early for Ellie’s darker side.

