Where to Find Winter Jacket in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

When it comes to in-game seasons, there are few genres out there that take cold weather and winter to the extreme quite like those labeled survival sims. Sons of the Forest, the long-awaited sequel to The Forest, is one such example, and brings harsh, realistic winters to a new extreme. Many players who have progressed into the second season of the game are left wondering how they can keep warm without having to constantly take shelter inside or nearby a campfire. If you’re one such person and are wondering where you can find the Winter Jacket in Sons of the Forest, read on below for a quick and comprehensive guide.

Sons of the Forest Winter Jacket Location

The Winter Jacket is thankfully not too difficult to find, and you will have a whole in-game week before the winter winds hit your island to grab it and prepare.

Simply pull out your GPS map and locate the campsite marker that is toward the southwest of the island as shown below. It will be right to the side of a lake.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight Games

Once you reach the location shown on the map, you will see a campsite with two large tents. There is a waterfall toward the front that helps mark this campsite as the correct one. Grab items scattered around the area and then head over to the tent that has a curled up corpse inside of it. The well-insulated Winter Jacket can be found beside the rotten body as shown below.



Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight Games

All you need to do now is press “E” on your keyboard to pick it up. Head into your inventory and equip it from the right side whenever you want to wear it. Its warmth stats are maxed out, so it will make a perfect coat in the cold.

Now that you know where to find the Winter Jacket in Sons of the Forest, you can go grab it and prepare for the cold to hit. If you are interested in viewing more content related to Sons of the Forest, have a look below or head back to the website’s main page for more gaming guides and news.

Related Posts