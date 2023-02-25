Where to Find Crossbow in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games

Similar to its predecessor, Sons of the Forest tasks players with surviving a horrific crash-landing on a deserted island. You’ll need every trick and tool available to take down the monstrosities that call it home, and one of the better ways to do so is with a crossbow. Interested in figuring out where to find the crossbow in Sons of the Forest? Here’s what you need to know.

Sons of the Forest Crossbow – How to Get and What You Need to Find it

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

You’ll need one major component before you can get the crossbow and that is the maintenance key, as the crossbow is locked away in a secret bunker on the island. To get the maintenance key, you’ll need to track down the shovel, which is a bit of a process.

Getting the shovel requires you to have three different parts, the rope gun, the rebreather, and an air tank, with the latter typically found next to the rebreather. Once you have those items, head to the cave pictured above. Explore the cave fully, and you’ll track down the shovel before long.

Next, head to the green circle on the map, pull out the shovel, and start digging. You’ll uncover a hidden bunker, and heading below ground will lead you to a very dark maintenance tunnel. Walk through the tunnel, and to the right you’ll discover a room with a 3D printer on top of a desk. Next to the printer, you’ll find the maintenance key card.

How to Get Crossbow in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

Once you have collected the previous items, head to the green dot on the map pictured above. This will lead you to a creepy cave holding an underground secret in the form of a bunker. Once inside the bunker, you’ll find plenty of materials, such as food and crossbow bolts.

When inside the bunker, you’ll notice a fancy door with a keycard scanner to the right of it. With your freshly acquired maintenance card, swipe your way in and you’ll enter a green room with plenty of plants and a few shelves. Walk straight through until you reach the second room, and in-between the second and third bookshelf the crossbow will be hiding in the dark next to a body.

With that, you have everything you need to know about finding the crossbow in Sons of the Forest. For more Sons of the Forest tips and tricks, check out our related articles down below.

Related Posts