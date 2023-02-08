When Does Hogwarts Legacy Come Out on Nintendo Switch

Image via Portkey Games

Hogwarts Legacy is the game that pretty much every Harry Potter fan has dreamed about. Still, the game has only been released on current-gen consoles thus far, meaning that not every gamer has access to the Wizarding World experience yet. So, when can fans expect to be able to play Hogwarts Legacy on the Nintendo Switch? Twinfinite has the answer for you right here.

Unfortunately, if you’re planning on playing Hogwarts Legacy on the Switch, you will have to wait a while, as this version is scheduled to release on July 25, 2023. This is obviously an incredibly long wait as the other systems allow players to experience the Wizarding World months in advance; some are even playing it days early thanks to the Deluxe Edition’s early release.

The reason for the Switch’s late release date is likely due to the capabilities of the system and how much work is required to be able to port the game over successfully. The development team has clearly put most of their time and effort into developing Hogwarts Legacy for the most current-gen systems, the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

For those wondering about the other systems, the official release date of Hogwarts Legacy for the current-gen systems is Feb. 10, 2023, while the previous-generation players will get the game two months later, on April 4, 2023. So yes, players who want to experience the game on PS4 or Xbox One will also need to wait to see what the Wizarding World has to offer, though it is thankfully a much shorter wait than the Switch players have to go through.

That is everything you need to know about when exactly the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy is expected to release. For more information on all things Hogwarts Legacy, keep an eye on Twinfinite, including some related guides down below.

