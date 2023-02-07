Connect with us

Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements, Explained

If you’re looking to play Hogwarts Legacy, plenty of options exist — from current-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to the past-gen consoles of PS4 and Xbox One later this year — and of course, PC. But sometimes, simply playing a new game isn’t enough. That’s why we’re here to walk you through all of the Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements.

Minimum PC Requirements for Hogwarts Legacy

For those just looking to play the latest game that’s taking the wizarding world by storm, there’s good news: An all-powerful system won’t be necessary. With that in mind, here is the bare minimum your PC will need in order to run Hogwarts Legacy:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 85GB

If your PC meets those requirements, great! You’ll be able to play the game on low quality settings at 720p resolution and 30fps. It’ll work best on an SSD, but there is HDD support.

Of course, if you’re looking for what may turn out to be a more fruitful gaming experience, then your computer will have to be a whole lot better than the bare minimum. If your PC boasts the following specs, that’ll certainly do the trick:

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • CPU: Intel i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 85GB

If all that looks like a match, then you’ll be able to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy on high quality settings at 1080p and 60fps. Once again, an SSD is the recommendation. If you’re looking to push even further, however, there are Ultra and Ultra 4K Specs to consider. Of course, something even heftier will be required in order to journey through Hogwarts with these specs.

Ultra & Ultra 4K PC Requirements for Hogwarts Legacy

SpecsUltraUltra 4K
OS64-bit Windows 1064-bit Windows 10
CPUIntel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz)
Memory32GB32GB
GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTNVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Direct XVersion 12Version 12
Storage85GB85GB
Additional NotesUltra Quality Settings / 1440p / 60fps / SSD Ultra Quality Settings / 21600p / 60fps / SSD

And that’s everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements. Be sure to keep it at Twinfinite for all things Hogwarts Legacy, as we’ve got countless guides at the links below.

