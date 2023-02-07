Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements, Explained

Image via WB Games

If you’re looking to play Hogwarts Legacy, plenty of options exist — from current-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X|S to the past-gen consoles of PS4 and Xbox One later this year — and of course, PC. But sometimes, simply playing a new game isn’t enough. That’s why we’re here to walk you through all of the Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements.

Minimum PC Requirements for Hogwarts Legacy

For those just looking to play the latest game that’s taking the wizarding world by storm, there’s good news: An all-powerful system won’t be necessary. With that in mind, here is the bare minimum your PC will need in order to run Hogwarts Legacy:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz)

Intel Core i5-6600 (3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (3.2 GHz) Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 470 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85GB

If your PC meets those requirements, great! You’ll be able to play the game on low quality settings at 720p resolution and 30fps. It’ll work best on an SSD, but there is HDD support.

Recommended PC Requirements for Hogwarts Legacy

Of course, if you’re looking for what may turn out to be a more fruitful gaming experience, then your computer will have to be a whole lot better than the bare minimum. If your PC boasts the following specs, that’ll certainly do the trick:

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

64-bit Windows 10 CPU: Intel i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz)

Intel i7-8700 (3.2 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.6 GHz) Memory: 16GB

16GB Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770

NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or INTEL Arc A770 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 85GB

If all that looks like a match, then you’ll be able to enjoy Hogwarts Legacy on high quality settings at 1080p and 60fps. Once again, an SSD is the recommendation. If you’re looking to push even further, however, there are Ultra and Ultra 4K Specs to consider. Of course, something even heftier will be required in order to journey through Hogwarts with these specs.

Ultra & Ultra 4K PC Requirements for Hogwarts Legacy

Specs Ultra Ultra 4K OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz) Intel Core i7-10700K (3.80 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (3.80 GHz) Memory 32GB 32GB Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Direct X Version 12 Version 12 Storage 85GB 85GB Additional Notes Ultra Quality Settings / 1440p / 60fps / SSD Ultra Quality Settings / 21600p / 60fps / SSD

And that’s everything you need to know about the Hogwarts Legacy System Requirements. Be sure to keep it at Twinfinite for all things Hogwarts Legacy, as we’ve got countless guides at the links below.

Related Posts