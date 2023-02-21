When Does Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Take Place In The MCU Timeline? Answered

Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

***Spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania***

Phase Five of the MCU has arrived with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. At the end of the movie, the villain and his variants’ plans have only been teased so far, but this film marks the starting point for their evil intentions. It’s also a while after the Battle of Earth and the fallout from the Blip, and fans are curious about which year Scott Lang and his team encountered Kang. So, when does Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania take place in the MCU timeline?

What Year Does Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania Take Place? Answered

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set during the year 2025. This can be pinpointed thanks to an Easter egg in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latter movie made reference to Scott Lang’s book called Look Out for the Little Guy. The protagonist is in the process of promoting said book during this film, which means both movies are running around the same time.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes place in early-to-mid 2025, but Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t actually the latest story in terms of the MCU’s chronology. That honor belongs to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which is set on Christmas Day 2025.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s timeline also confirms Cassie Lang’s birth year as 2007 since she’s 18 years old in the film. She mentioned she’d been working on the Quantum Realm device for five years, back when the others had been blipped; her work began in 2020.

It’s a testament to how the MCU weaves into one story from another since figuring out this movie’s timeline requires another entry’s knowledge. But that’s exactly what producer Kevin Feige wants since every plot point will be intertwined in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has already introduced Kang and his variants. Fans will have to wait and see if they will be launching their multiversal war in 2026 or later.

With that, you’ve got your answer as to when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania takes place in the MCU. For more information about the series, take a look at some of our related articles down below.

