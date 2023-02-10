Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

There’s a lot of RPG depth hidden under the hood in Avalanche Software’s latest wizard-’em-up. From branching dialogue choices to new skills, abilities and upgrades, Hogwarts Legacy is stuffed to the gills with player choice and a dizzying array of customisation options. But where the game’s roleplaying systems really shine best is in its Talent trees where you can invest points in specific areas. But what’s the max Talent points cap in Hogwarts Legacy? Good question! Let’s get into it, shall we?

Max Talent Point Cap in Hogwarts Legacy

As there is a maximum Level cap of 40 in Hogwarts Legacy, this means that you can only obtain a total of 35 Talent points in a playthrough. If you’re wondering why there are only 35 Talent points in a playthrough as opposed to, say, 40 Talent points, that’s because you don’t acquire Talent points in your first five Levels and only start accruing Talent points from Level 6 and beyond.

Once you reach Level 5, each subsequent Level you earn nets you a new Talent point for you to invest in your different Talent trees. There are five different Talent trees and these are as follows: Spells, Dark Arts, Core, Stealth, and Room of Requirement, and all of these give you a welcome opportunity of tailoring the build of your character as you see fit.

In short, once you’ve hit Level 40 in Hogwarts Legacy, you won’t be able to accrue any more Talent points, unless Avalanche Software raises the max Level cap by way of a future update, though that’s not confirmed and is mere conjecture at this time.

So, there you go. We hope this helped to shed some light on your query about what the max Talent points cap is in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to complete the The Elf, The Nab-Sac, and The Loom quest. Or if you’d rather, feel free to peruse the relevant links below.

