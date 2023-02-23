When Is the Release Date for Green Hell VR on PSVR 2?

Image Source: Incuvo

Green Hell VR sees players take on the Amazon rainforest in a whole new way with virtual reality. Already a well-received game on PC, PlayStation VR2 crowd will soon get to experience this open-world survival title for themselves, complete with all the new features that Sony’s latest virtual-reality headset can offer. Here’s the release date for Green Hell VR on PlayStation VR2.

As announced at today’s PlayStation State of Play showcase, Green Hell VR will launch on PlayStation VR2 on April 7, 2023. While the game has been available for almost a year on PC, this is the first time it will see a proper console release. This will also be developer Incuvo’s first project on Sony’s newest VR headset, having previously developed for the inaugural PlayStation VR with Layers of Fear VR and Blair Witch VR.

Green Hell’s new release will also take full advantage of the PlayStation VR2’s new capabilities. Increased headset feedback, plus the addition of the new Sense controllers and 3D audio, will heavily boost the immersion and intensity of this adventure. PlayStation players should look forward to this intense survival game on the new hardware.

That’s everything you need to know about the release date for Green Hell VR on PlayStation VR2. If you want to catch up on all the State of Play goodness, check out Twinfinite’s look at everything announced during today’s show.

