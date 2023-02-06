How to Beat Arlo in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

Once you collect enough Mysterious Components to build the Rocket Radar you’ll be able to track down Team Go Rocket Leaders. They’re tough, but this guide will help you learn how to beat Arlo in Pokemon Go.

How to Beat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokemon Go

First, we need to look at what ‘mons Arlo has in his team. The first one is always the same, but opponents two and three can vary considerably. Here are all of Arlo’s possible Pokemon:

Pokemon 1 Nidoran (Poison)

Pokemon 2 Cradily (Rock/Grass) Crobat (Flying/Poison) Steelix (Steel/Ground)

Pokemon 3 Scizor (Bug/Steel) Charizard (Fire/Flying) Armaldo (Bug/Rock)



Arlo Battle 1

Nidoran

It might seem like overkill against such a weak Pokemon, but it’s best to throw everything you have at it to avoid using shields at all. Nidoran is a pushover that can easily be defeated by a strong Ground-type. Even non-Ground ‘mons can do well here as long as they deal enough damage quickly.

Best Picks: Rhyperior, Excadrill, Mega Gyarados, Dialga, Rhydon

Arlo Battle 2

Cradily

This fossil Pokemon can easily be sent back to the stone age with the help of a capable Bug or Steel-type. Scizor is the most easily obtainable counter here, but any version of Genesect will do. And of course, the Mega version of the Steel/Bug will do the trick.

Best Picks: Cobalion, Mega Scizor, Genesect (any version), Heatran, Scizor

Crobat

The best options against Arlo’s Crobat are either Rock or Steel Pokemon. There are some Ice and Electric ‘mons like Aurorus and Mega Ampharos that are solid options as well. Just don’t try to get fancy. A powerful Tyranitar will easily take care of this battle.

Best Picks: Tyranitar, Mega Steelix, Melmetal, Regirock, Mega Gyarados

Steelix

Steelix is one of Arlo’s most dangerous Pokemon. It can be taken out relatively quickly, but it can also pack a punch in that short time. Ground, Fire, and Fighting counters will all be able to take out Steelix in a one-on-one battle with all things equal (max shields, full HP).

Best Picks: Mega Swampert, Cobalion, Excadrill, Groudon, Solgaleo

Arlo Battle 3

Charizard

Charizard and Rocks have never really gotten along very well. Use that to your advantage to take out the most popular Kanto starter. Water and Electric Pokemon will also do the trick here granted they’re strong enough like Mega Swampert and Raikou.

Best Picks: Regirock, Omastar, Mega Swampert, Raikou, Mega Aerodactyl

Scizor

As intimidating as a super-powered Scizor can be, having a solid Fire-type counter makes this final battle a cakewalk. Don’t even consider anything other than your best Fire-type Pokemon to finish off Arlo.

Best Picks: Heatran, Ho-Oh, Mega Charizard Y, Mega Blaziken, Reshiram

Armaldo

This Rock and Bug Pokemon fills an interesting role in Arlo’s lineup. It’s certainly not as strong as some other options at Arlo’s disposal, but it makes the player think more when creating their team. Fighting and Steel Pokemon will give you the best chance at victory.

Best Picks: Cobalion, Sneasler, Mega Scizor, Galarian Zapdos, Mega Gengar

Best Pokemon Team to Beat Arlo

The possibility of seeing Armaldo at the end adds a unique aspect to team building, but don’t let that discourage you. Arlo is still very beatable.

Our ideal team for beating Arlo is:

Rhyperior (Mud Slap | Rock Wrecker) Mega Swampert (Mud Shot | Hydro Cannon) Heatran (Fire Spin | Iron Head)

Secondary Team:

Mega Gyarados (Waterfall | Dragon Pulse) Cobalion (Double Kick | Sacred Sword) Ho-Oh (Incinerate | Fire Blast)

That’s all there is to know about how to beat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokemon Go. Now it’s time to take on Cliff and Sierra so you can face Giovanni.

