My Singing Monsters is a popular game developed by Big Blue Bubble where players create digital islands populated with adorable monsters who sing and dance together. As players progress in the game, they can breed new monsters like Punkleton and discover new species. Breeding monsters is one of the game’s most-enjoyed features, as it allows players to collect new monsters and add them to their growing family.

This My Singing Monsters Breeding guide will offer comprehensive advice on how to breed and collect monsters. It will include information on the breeding combinations available and the attributes that affect success.

All My Singing Monsters Breeding Combinations

My Singing Monsters has a variety of breeding combinations, each producing a different monster. To breed monsters, players must select two monsters from the same element (earth, fire, water, or air). The monsters’ rarity and attributes also affect the breed combination’s success.

When breeding monsters in My Singing Monsters, it’s important to remember that the skills and attributes of the resulting monster will depend on the combination of the parents. For example, a combination of two Water Element monsters may produce a monster with both Water and Earth Element abilities, while a combination of two Fire Element monsters may produce a monster with Fire and Earth Element abilities.

Therefore, it’s important to consider the elements, skills, and attributes of each parent before attempting to breed monsters. There are several types of breeding combinations in My Singing Monsters:

Double Element Monsters

Double element monsters are easy to breed since they require just two single element monsters. Natural doubles are always a successful combo and produce a double element monster.

Triple Element Monsters

This type of combination is more tricky since it entails a double element and single element monster to work. Breeding isn’t 100% guaranteed and the offspring may end up a duplicate of one of the parents.

Quad Element Monsters

Quad element monsters are even more challenging since they include four elements. Each combo has its own breeding time and rarity, so it’s important to plan ahead when attempting to breed one. Combining triple element monsters with a single has a higher chance for success than two doubles.

Rare Monsters

Rare monsters are limited and are the special counterparts of existing monsters. They typically have the same combination with the common element monsters, except for rare singles.

Epic Monsters

Epic monsters, like Epic Maw, are even rarer and available only for a limited period. They have more of a unique combination than their common counterparts and cannot be selected to breed.

Seasonal Monsters

Seasonal monsters, like Schmoochle, are the ones you get from limited events. They also have unique combinations which make them some of the rarest monsters you can get in the game.

Ethereals

Ethereal monsters are great since you can always breed them. You can find them at Natural Island and can be bred with quad element and triple element monsters.

However, certain monsters are not available through the game’s standard breeding process, such as Noggin, Toe Jammer, and other single element Ethereals. To obtain them, players can purchase them from the Shop or by using Tokens.

Tokens can be collected by completing certain tasks in the game, such as completing Daily Challenges. The monsters available in the Shop are usually rarer than those available through the breeding process.

All Attributes That Affect Breeding in My Singing Monsters

Certain attributes affect the success of the breeding process. The most important attribute is the rarity of the monsters being bred. Rare monsters will be more likely to produce rare offspring.

Other attributes that influence the success of the breeding process include the monsters’ happiness level and the specific combination of monsters used.

The happiness level of the monsters is determined by feeding them different types of food. Rare foodstuffs are more likely to make the monsters happier, increasing the chances of a successful breeding process.

My Singing Monsters is an exciting game that offers players the chance to breed new monsters. This guide provides comprehensive advice on how to breed monsters, obtain specific monsters, and the attributes that affect the breeding process. With this guide in mind, players should have no problem discovering new monsters and expanding their monster family.