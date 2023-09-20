How to Breed Ghazt in My Singing Monsters (MSM)

Out of the dozens of creatures in My Singing Monsters, breeding a Ghazt has been the bane of many breeders. The little stinker is so rare, it makes you wonder if the Ghazt even exists at all. Well, it does and we’ll show you how to breed a Ghazt in My Singing Monsters!

How to Get Ghazt in My Singing Monsters (MSM)

To get your hands on a Ghazt in MSM, you’re going to need the following:

An Entbrat monster

A Pummel, Clamble, or T-Rox monster

All the patience in the world

Having an Entbrat is non-negotiable; however, you do have a choice between a Pummel, Clamble, and T-Rox. With that said, the T-Rox is the best partner for your Entbrat.

Image Source: Big Blue Bubble via Twinfinite

It’s not because a T-Rox increases the chance of breeding a Ghazt—all three options have the same chance—but because you’ll obtain eggs at a notably faster rate. It also helps that the T-Rox is arguably the easiest to breed out of the three, assuming you have none of them.

Now, on top of using said combination to breed a Ghazt, it’s also worth taking advantage of events and Wishing Torches. The latter is a lot easier to achieve when you share your friend code with as many players as possible.

Image Source: Big Blue Bubble via Twinfinite

As for events, it’s not unheard of for My Singing Monsters to hold an event once or twice a month. These often come with an increase in breeding chances such as hatching more rare monsters. MSM will tell you if there’s an event going on when you log in, but if you aren’t sure, check in your mailbox.

That’s all it takes to breed a Ghazt in My Singing Monsters. It’s not difficult, per say, but you are at the mercy of RNG. It took me three months to hatch a Ghazt, whereas a buddy of mine bred one on their first go, so your experience will vary. If you’re demoralized, try breeding an Epic Maw instead.