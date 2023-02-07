Marvel Snap’s Quantum-Themed Season Goes Live, Infinite Rank Cardback Rewards are Back

Image Source: Second Dinner

It’s the first Tuesday of the month, which means there’s a brand new season of Marvel Snap to look forward to. This season coincides nicely with the release of the upcoming Ant-Man movie, and it’s titled Into the Quantum Realm. You can check out the new dev diary down below:

The season pass for this month will give players access to M.O.D.O.K., which is a 5-cost, 8-power card with the following ability: On Reveal: Discard your hand. It sounds pretty intense, but it might end up being a pretty good fit for several discard and disruption-style decks.

In addition to that, the season pass also comes with extra cardbacks, variants for Ant-Man and Wasp, and a whole bunch of Credits and Gold as usual. One thing to note is that this season’s ranked rewards does bring back the exclusive cardback at rank 100, so if you’re hoping to collect all available cardbacks in the game, you’ll need to climb the ladder.

Marvel Snap is now available on PC and mobile devices.

