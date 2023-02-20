Does Tommy Die in The Last of Us? Answered (Spoilers)

The story of The Last of Us spans two games, and even now has a TV adaptation on HBO. If you’re wondering whether Joel’s brother, Tommy, dies in The Last of Us, here’s what you need to know.

Do be warned that this article contains major spoilers for the final act of the game, so look away if you want to go in fresh, or if you don’t want to be spoiled on the HBO series itself.

Tommy’s Fate in The Last of Us Explained

In short, no, Tommy does not die in The Last of Us. In the HBO adaptation, when Joel reunites with Tommy in Jackson, he asks his brother to complete his mission for him and take Ellie to the Fireflies. Tommy says that the journey will be dangerous but not undoable, but the threat of danger likely caused fans to wonder if Tommy would end up dying.

The good news is that, no, Tommy doesn’t die, and he doesn’t end up completing the mission for Joel. As far as season 1 is concerned, Tommy stays in Jackson safely, where he’ll eventually become a parent alongside Maria.

Does Tommy Die in The Last of Us Games?

Rejoice, Tommy fans! Tommy does not die in The Last of Us games either.

At the end of the second act of The Last of Us Part II, when Abby comes to the movie theater, she manages to kill Jesse and she also shoots Tommy in the head. However, Tommy actually manages to survive that shot and is left only with a scar on his head, and he also ends up being crippled and unable to walk without a cane.

In the final act, Tommy arrives at the farmhouse to inform Ellie of Abby’s whereabouts, and he still seems determined to seek her out for revenge. However, it doesn’t look like he actually goes ahead with that plan, especially with his injury bringing him down.

That’s the last we see of Tommy for the rest of the game, but it’s probably safe to assume that he continues to live in Jackson along with Maria after the events of the campaign. As far as we know, that’s where he remains for the rest of the story at least until Ellie comes back from Santa Barbara.

That’s all you need to know about whether Tommy dies in The Last of Us 2. Be sure to check our guide wiki for more tips and information on the game.

