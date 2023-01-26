10 Actresses Who Could Totally Play Abby in HBO The Last of Us Season 2

Image Source: Naughty Dog

HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation has pulled some incredible viewership numbers. With the show being an absolutely blowout, there’s every reason to expect that season two is practically guaranteed. A second season will likely be an adaptation of The Last of Us Part 2, which would mean the introduction of Abby Anderson.

Fan casting is always fun, and we have our own ideas of actresses who could (and should) play Abby in a second season of The Last of Us.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Ever since Split, Anya Taylor-Joy has proven she can completely nail any role she is given. That’s not even an exaggeration considering her performances in The Queen’s Gambit, Glass, and especially The Menu. In line with that, she has readily proven her horror prowess.

If you haven’t seen The Menu somehow, that should probably change. Her stern gaze and determination elevate that movie to another level entirely. Anya Taylor-Joy could, without a doubt, play Abby perfectly and be absolutely chilling while doing it.

Sophie Turner

Surely everyone has had this thought recently? After watching Sansa grow up and be incredibly badass over the almost decade of Game of Thrones, her acting chops have certainly been on display. Her steely gaze would be perfect as Abby gets her revenge in what would presumably be the first episode.

As most of Sophie Turner’s filmography is dramatic films, there is no doubt she could play Abby exceptionally well, plus she already has a relationship with HBO from Game of Thrones.

Maisie Williams

Yeah, there was no way to choose between the Stark sisters on this one, so we’re going with both. Maisie Williams may be short, but she demonstrated some crazy fighting skills as Arya, so that’s a huge point on her side.

Considering a large amount of Arya’s story involved getting revenge, she’d be a perfect choice when it comes to portraying someone else so focused on it. Besides, someone who managed to kill the Night King can do anything.

Florence Pugh

In the last several years, Florence Pugh has been giving amazing performances, from Midsommar to Little Women, she has what it takes for a gritty and serious role like Abby. Plus, her role as Yelena Belova in Black Widow (and Hawkeye) entirely proves she would even have the action part down while dealing with the infected and other survivors.

As with most of this list, it will be harder to find an actress for Abby that fits the physical attributes, but Florence Pugh in every role always seems like she’d be incredibly scrappy.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner has been one of the brightest spots in the regularly depressing Ozark as Ruth Langmore. The key to properly adapting Abby depends on being able to sell the drama of her story. Considering Julia Garner has won many awards for her acting in Ozark, it’s safe to say she can nail that acting range.

Despite her innocent blonde appearance, her Ozark performance proved that Garner can be incredibly intimidating, which is certainly an important aspect of Abby. Her quiet rage is excellent and even more noteworthy when coupled with the louder moments of aggression.

Chloe Grace Moretz

Chloe Grace Moretz is no stranger to the post-apocalyptic genre, having previously starred in the movie The 5th Wave, which featured a similar dystopic America to The Last of Us. But that’s not the whole reason that she should be Abby, of course.

When it comes to action, Chloe Grace Moretz has twice graced the screen with her performance as Hit-Girl in the Kick-Ass films. She even did many of her stunts in both of those movies. While yes, the demands of zombie and superhero stories are quite different, she definitely has the skills for action.

Zendaya

Though she is more well-known for her take on Mary Jane Watson in the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, Zendaya is definitely much more than that. For the best sense of the acting range of Zendaya, watch Malcolm & Marie. That film stars only her and John David Washington acting against each other as a couple having a bad night.

The only argument here could be that Zendaya isn’t exactly physically intimidating. Still, there’s definitely room for Abby to be reworked to be cold and calculating rather than dependent on physicality to work around that while still delivering the right Last of Us Part 2 experience.

Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever is honestly on this list for similar reasons as Julia Garner. In her breakout hit on Justified, Dever played a young southern teen named Loretta who also sold drugs. Similar to Abby’s story, Loretta’s father is also murdered, and she seeks revenge against those responsible.

Even at a young age playing a role as deep as Loretta, Kaitlyn Dever perfectly sold it. The heart of Abby’s story is about revenge, so finding an actress who can play a character out for revenge well is a must.

Brie Larson

Anyone who has seen her work as Captain Marvel shouldn’t be surprised at her appearance on this list. While plenty of dramatic actresses could play Abby (judging by the list), Brie Larson seems like she could fully inhabit the role. Larson had plenty of training for Captain Marvel and gained the superhero physique that could, while not to the same degree, still make Abby physically menacing.

Though that’s not all there is, of course. Room perfectly demonstrated her dramatic acting talents, and it’s highly possible Brie Larson would be the full package for Abby.

Scarlett Johansson

Now you might be thinking this one makes almost no sense, as Scarlett Johansson is slightly too old for the role of Abby. However, to counter that, she has expressed her desire (and personal feelings) that she should get to play any role possible. So, we’re only trying to think about things logically here, and if Scarlett Johansson can play any role, why not this one?

She has the strength, training, and intimidation factor down from all the superhero work. But jokes aside, watching Black Widow throw down with the infected would be really cool, you must admit.

