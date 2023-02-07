Is There Swimming in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

For any aspiring witches and wizards, the school of Hogwarts is a fabled place of magical learnings and mystical secrets. Thanks to Hogwarts Legacy, fans will soon be able to immerse themselves in a rich universe and live out their dreams. While exploration on foot and even on brooms can yield some marvellous sights, sometimes, it can be nice to take a dip here and there. If you are curious to learn if there is swimming in Hogwarts Legacy, read on.

Swimming in Hogwarts Legacy Explained

Indeed, one of the ways players can get to explore in Hogwarts Legacy is by swimming in various water bodies found around the castle and in the huge map. Anytime you are near water, you can simply jump in and swim around, hopefully without meeting hostile creatures that happen to be guarding their territory.

More importantly, there are treasures to be found when swimming. Look out for swirls of water that are an aberration compared to the calmness around them. Get near, and interact with it to grab some valuable loot, and you might just get a new piece of gear that can increase your defense or offense.

Image Source: WB Games via Twinfinite

Certain areas will have bigger whirlpools, and interacting with those will see you get transported to a secret area of sorts, and there will usually be a treasure to be found as well. All in all, it seems like swimming is a good way of not just getting around, but also for filling your inventory slots. Just be sure to press in the left stick to speed up your movement in the water.

Now that you are clear on whether there is romance in Hogwarts Legacy, the time to begin your adventures draws near. For more on the game, be sure to check out related content below, or search Twinfinite for more.

Related Posts