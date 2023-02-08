Is Steam Down Right Now? How to Check Steam Network Server Status

Not able to log into Steam and the Steam network right now? You are by no means alone. The Steam platform is home to millions of users, so it makes sense that there may be a network outage here and there, with some problems even going widespread. So is Steam down? Here’s how you can check Steam server status.

Is Steam Down Right Now?

🛠 Steam Maintenance

15:21 PST @Steam connection manager servers appear to be back online (96% up). https://t.co/m0NlDb8Z4P — Steam Status (Unofficial) (@SteamStatus) February 7, 2023

At the moment, there have been multiple reports of Steam being down, though according to the unofficial Steam Status Twitter feed, this has been rectified for the most part. At present, the servers are approximately 96% back online.

Down Detector showed a significant spike in reports, which have since subsided. At this stage, Steam should now be working for the majority of users. If you’re one of those still in the dark, here are some things to do while Steam is unavailable.

Neither Valve nor Steam have commented on the outages at this stage. It is worth noting, Valve’s Twitter account appears to be infrequently updated as of the time of writing. For now, that is everything you need to know on how to check Steam server status.

While you wait to get back online, be sure to check out all of our other Steam-related content below. That includes plenty of great features, news, guides, and quizzes about the platform that fans and newcomers alike will surely love.

