Is Sons of the Forest Coming to PS5 & Xbox Series X|S? Answered

Sons of the Forest takes players to yet another creepy cannibal-filled island as they try and survive while also trying to track down a missing billionaire. That means you’ll be crafting, killing and carrying tons of items and resources all while trying to simply live to see another day. Wondering if there are going to be Sons of the Forest Xbox Series X|S and PS5 ports? We’ll run you through everything there is to know right now.

Will There Be Sons of the Forest PS5 & Xbox Series X|S Ports?

At the time of writing, developer Endnight Games has not officially announced that Sons of the Forest will be coming to either the PS5 or Xbox Series X|S.

For now, the game will only be available on PC via Steam. However, it’s worth noting that its predecessor, The Forest, did eventually release on the PS4, so there’s a good chance Sons of the Forest may eventually get ported over to the PS5 as well.

The bad news for Xbox Series X|S owners, is that The Forest never received an Xbox One port. While it doesn’t 100% guarantee that Sons of the Forest won’t be ported to the Xbox consoles, it does seem to suggest that developer Endnight Games may be more inclined to port the game to PlayStation consoles first.

As soon as we have any news on whether or not Sons of the Forest is coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, we’ll update this post and let you know.

