How to Solve Hogsfield Hedge Maze in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

When you venture outside Hogwarts, you’ll discover several hidden areas and puzzles filled with treasures and upgrades. However, many tasks can be challenging to complete, they can either include mathematical equations or the use of several magical spells. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to solve the Hogsfield hedge maze in Hogwarts Legacy to uncover a fashionable cosmetic.

Hogwarts Legacy Hedge Maze Solution

Those who want to solve the mazes should be aware that these layouts are randomly generated, so there isn’t a set path for every puzzle. To help with these tasks, you can cast the Revelio spell to pinpoint the chest’s location, but you’ll still need to find a way there. It’s best to always make your way toward the center of the structure and use the maze waypoint on the minimap to have an idea of where you started.

Players won’t be able to use their broomstick or flying mount at this time as a way to increase the challenge of the puzzle. You can find one of the hedge mazes below the Lower Hogsfield house in the South Hogwarts Region.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

You can also spot another one at Upper Hogsfield near the Floo Flame and Giant Purple Toad Den.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

Some players have noted that these quests can sometimes not spawn in Hogwarts Legacy; possibly due to the season, time of day, or a particular side quest. That said, you may need to check back at a later time to trigger its waypoint.

If the mission is available, you can begin the challenge by going through the doorway:

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

Once you reach the chest, you’ll be rewarded with a valuable cosmetic or other resources. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to ensure that you have enough room for your Gear slots before opening the chest.

That does it for our guide on how to solve the Hogsfield hedge maze in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to solve the Bridge Fire puzzle.

Related Posts