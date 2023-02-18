Image Source: Omega Force and EA

There are a lot of games out there that are difficult in their own right. many are made even more difficult by features such as low player health or low stamina. Wild Hearts is one of those games that has had us scratching our heads considering how we might make the most out of our measly stamina. Worry not though, as this guide on how to improve and increase stamina in Wild Hearts details what you can do to help your Kemono hunter out.

Why is Stamina Important in Wild Hearts?

There are a few different reasons that stamina is important while playing Wild Hearts.

It appears as a small, curved gauge by your character. As you deplete it, the gauge will change colors from green to yellow and then finally to red when it is very low.

You will find out pretty quickly that good stamina management is important while climbing, especially when trying to get up cliffs or mountainsides. It functions similarly to Breath of the Wild, as it drops the further you move while hanging on. Thankfully, you can build Karakuri crates and other structures to help you get higher without using stamina, but it is still useful.

Another area of Wild Hearts that will have you relying more heavily on your stamina is its dodging mechanic. While you are hunting or in combat, you will be making heavy use of the dodge roll as it saves you from taking damage. Stamina is likewise useful mid-combat while trying to grab an enemy to reach its weak point to attack it. For instance, you can use Hunter’s Arm to climb onto a Kemono, hang on, and damage the weak spot you are targeting.

How to Improve & Increase Stamina in Wild Hearts

While there is no way to really increase the size of your stamina gauge, you can instead improve it by spending skills that change the way it depletes.

Some of the weapon skills you may want to look at when struggling with stamina are as follows:

Bare Threads , which will inhibit your stamina loss after your Karakuri thread supply has depleted fully.

, which will inhibit your stamina loss after your Karakuri thread supply has depleted fully. Fillip , which will inhibit your stamina loss while your health is low.

, which will inhibit your stamina loss while your health is low. Fusion Stalwart , which will inhibit your stamina loss following the construction of a Fusion Karakuri.

, which will inhibit your stamina loss following the construction of a Fusion Karakuri. Grab Master , which will make your stamina deplete less after you have grabbed onto something.

, which will make your stamina deplete less after you have grabbed onto something. Leeway , which will inhibit your stamina loss while your health is high.

, which will inhibit your stamina loss while your health is high. Reactive Expert, which will heavily mitigate the amount of stamina loss while using ukemi to take an attack.

You can also grab some of the armor skills that are specific to pieces listed below for better stamina management:

Core Boost , which increases your maximum stamina and can be found on the Grithide Loincloth .

, which increases your maximum stamina and can be found on the . Dodge Master , which inhibits your stamina loss while you are dodging an attack and can be found on the Veteran Tekko .

, which inhibits your stamina loss while you are dodging an attack and can be found on the . Presence of Mind, which inhibits your stamina loss while you have just one life thread remaining and can be found on the Roaming Bard Uwagi.

If you have a talisman, there are abilities which are helpful when struggling with stamina such as:

Fatigue Recovery, which will increase the rate at which your stamina recovers.

Now that you know how to improve and increase stamina in Wild Hearts, you can dive right into forging some armor or weaponry in-game for better resource management. If you want to look at some related content, check out our other articles related to the game down below.

