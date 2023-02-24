Image Source: Endnight Games

The long-anticipated sequel to The Forest is finally here, throwing players back into the horrors of fighting for survival against cannibals and monstrosities. Much like its predecessor, Sons of the Forest tasks players with surviving the forest by taking care of their food and water levels. Feeling a little dehydrated? Here’s what you need to know about how to find water in Sons of the Forest.

How to Find Water in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games via Twinfinite

Fear not, finding water might be one of the easiest things you do in Sons of the Forest. Open up your GPS by pressing M, and head to any body of water nearest to you. Once you’re there, press E to drink, with two sips of water filling up your hydration status to the max.

Despite being stranded on a deserted island being an overly negative situation, one of the main benefits is the abundance of water surrounding you. However, if you find yourself deep inland, you’ll be wise to keep a lookout for a few select items that help you maintain your hydration status. Some of those items include berries such as Salmonberry, Blackberry, and Raspberry, although they don’t quench as much as drinking from a body of water

Once you gain access to a 3D printer, you can print a flask that can hold a certain amount of water for you. There’s also the Yarrow, a white plant that can replenish your thirst, but at the cost of it being slightly less effective. This plant is found around the coastline.

With that, you are now fully hydrated and knowledgeable on how to get water in Sons of the Forest. For more Sons of the Forest-related tips and tricks, scroll to our related section below.

Related Posts