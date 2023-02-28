Image Source: Endnight Games

One of the things that set Sons of the Forest apart from other survival games is its unique spin on horror. While it does not incorporate the usual zombies, it instead offers lore-driven cannibals that seem to be mutant humanoids. There are many ways in the game to gear yourself up to prepare for combat against the mutants, but some are more reliable repellants than others. If you are wondering how to get the Cross in Sons of the Forest so that you can fight your way through demon mutants, read on below.

Sons of the Forest Cross Guide

If you have already gone to get the Rope Gun in Sons of the Forest, chances are you came across the Cross in the cave. If not, do not fret as it can be found elsewhere. The first thing that you are going to need to make sure you have is the Maintenance Keycard. You will then need to locate the green circle marker on your GPS map as shown below. It will be near the coast, so keep an eye out.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Upon entering the bunker shown above, you will need to make your way down through the corridors, following the stairs and winding around to each following staircase to descend further. You will eventually come across an orange-ish yellow door that you need to go through.

Turn left after entering and head onward until you reach an open set of double doors. Through here you will find a room that looks like it was pulled from a museum. Go through the open door on the right and you will eventually reach what looks to be a large underground living space. Take some time to explore and you will find a creepy letter in the area as shown below.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

Right beyond the letter is the Cross itself. All you need to do is approach it and press “E” on your keyboard to have it go into your inventory. From there, you can equip it when you want to use it on enemies.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Endnight

The Cross will be useful against demon mutants as it causes them to catch fire. You can also use it against other mutants but it will just make them back away for a few seconds before resuming combat.

Now that you know how to get the cross in Sons of the Forest you can jump back onto your island and fend off some demon mutants. If you want to view any related content just have a look below for similar articles or head back to the website’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

