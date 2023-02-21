Image Source: Avalanche Studios

If you spend a lot of your time in Hogwarts Legacy just flying around or popping balloons, then you also likely want to build up your collection of brooms to do so on. If you are wondering how to get the Sky Scythe Broom in Hogwarts Legacy, then here is everything you could ever need to know.

Where to Get Sky Scythe Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Twinfinite via Avalanche Studios

The first thing that you will need to do to get the broom of your dreams in Hogwarts Legacy is to locate Leopold Babcocke, a traveling merchant whose shop varies. While you can find him in a few different places, he will likely be nearby the East North Ford Bog’s Foo Flame point.

Once you teleport there, simply turn left and walk up to the merchant. The symbol that looks like stacked coins signals where he is.

How to Get Sky Scythe Broom in Hogwarts Legacy

Now that you have located Leopold Babcocke’s traveling shop, all you need to do is walk up to him and ask to see what he has on offer. Hopefully he will have the Sky Scythe Broom for sale as it is random and one of the game’s most rare brooms.

If he does, you will need to hand over a whopping 5,000 galleons for it. Sell all of the gear you are not using if you need to for some extra cash as it will remain in your inventory as an applicable appearance item anyway.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Avalanche Studios

That is all you need to know about how to get the Sky Scythe Broom in Hogwarts Legacy, so make sure to head on over to Leopold’s wandering shop for one of the game’s rarest and prettiest brooms. If you want to check out some more similar content just have a look below for related articles for more features, news, and guides on the game.

