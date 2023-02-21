Image Source: Avalanche Software

Hogwarts Legacy is full of magical objects to discover, with many boasting unique backstories explaining how they ended up in the school for witchcraft and wizardry. Your Field Guide is chock full of entries waiting to be discovered, and one of them, in particular, is the Sleeping Dragon statue. Are you having trouble finding this statue? Here’s what you need to know about how to find the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy.

Where to Find the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Finding the Sleeping Dragon Statue may prove to be a bit challenging, but an easy way to reach its location is if you have access to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floor Flame. Fast travel to that location, immediately turn left up the stairs, and head through the door past the Goblin Horn Artifact.

Once you enter the door, turn left again, and it’ll take you to the underbelly of the castle. If you’ve never been this way, you’ll pass by a Daedalian Key, and you’ll also notice a horse donning a suit of armor. Continue down the stairs until you encounter the Sleeping Dragon statue.

Make sure you use Revelio to reveal the Field Guide page, and a brief backstory will appear, which mentions something about “never tickling a sleeping dragon.” Also, plot twist: the dragon is very much asleep, and nothing you do will wake him up.

With that, that’s all you need to know on where to find the Sleeping Dragon Statue in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to check out our related section below for more tips and tricks on Hogwarts Legacy.

