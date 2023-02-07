Image via Big Blue Bubble

My Singing Monsters is chock-full of musical creatures with the urge to drop a sick beat like Noggins and Potbellies. Each Singing Monster provides a different sound and beat, and one you’ll want to look out for is the Epic Maw, even if it’s just for the sake of filling out your collection. If you need one for your chorus, here’s how to breed Epic Maw in My Singing Monsters.

How to Get Epic Maw in My Singing Monsters

If you want to get your hands on an Epic Maw through breeding, it’s actually quite easy in My Singing Monsters. All of the Singing Monsters needed are available early on in your career.

Obtain a Bowgart. The easiest way to obtain a Bowgart, outside of purchasing one for 50 Diamonds, is to breed a Pot Belly with a Maw. Pot Bellies can be purchased for 250 Coins; Maws can be bred by combining a Toe Jammer and Mammott, which are two of the earliest Singing Monsters you unlock. Obtain a Drumpler. Again, outside of purchasing a Drumpler for 50 Diamonds, getting a Drumpler is very easy through breeding since you already start My Singing Monsters with the necessary creatures to breed: Noggins and Mammotts. Breed an Epic Maw. With your cute Bowgart and Drumpler, go to Plant Island and use the Breeding Structure to create your very first Epic Maw!

Now, if you don’t want to go through all the breeding nonsense for an Epic Maw, every now and then it does show up at the store. However, it costs 150 Diamonds, meaning you’ll have to spend at least $10 USD to obtain enough Diamonds to trade.

And with that, you now have everything you need on how to breed Epic Maw in My Singing Monsters. It’s a pretty straightforward process, all things considered, just time-consuming if you refuse to use Diamonds. For more related guides, you can find more here at Twinfinite using the links below.

