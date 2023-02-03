How To Breed Schmoochle in My Singing Monsters, Explained

Image Source: Big Blue Bubble

My Singing Monsters allows players to build their own worlds filled with a whole host of different monsters that all sing together in perfect harmony. Some monsters are a little harder to get than others, such as the Schmoochle, and can only be obtained with specific methods for a limited time. Here is how to breed Schmoochle in My Singing Monsters.

How To Breed Schmoochle in My Singing Monsters

Image Source: Big Blue Bubble

The two-headed Schmoochle requires a few circumstances in order to be bred. Schmoochle can be bred by selecting one Tweedle and one Rift from the ‘Breed’ menu on Air Island during the Season of Love event, Out of Season event, or Anniversary Month event.

Once the combination has been made, it will take one day, seven hours, six minutes, and 30 seconds to complete breeding. Although, the timer can be reduced by spending Diamonds.

Schmoochle can only be bred at certain times of the year with dates that slightly change every year. The Season of Love event for 2023 began on Feb. 1 and runs until Feb. 20. The Out of Season event specifically for Schmoochle happens around mid-August, while the Anniversary Month event takes place in September.

How to Breed Rare and Epic Schmoochle in My Singing Monsters

Rare Schmoochle can be bred with the same method and time as the regular monster, though will take one day, 15 hours, and 15 minutes to breed. There is also a chance it can be bred by combining a regular Schmoochle with any other monster on Seasonal Shanty.

Breeding an Epic Schmoochle requires pairing a Riff and Quibble on Air Island, a Punkleton and Hoola on Seasonal Shanty, or a Tweedle and Rift on Mirror Islands during the same limited-time events. Its breeding time is 22 hours and 14 minutes.

That is how to breed Schmoochle in My Singing Monsters. Check back with Twinfinite for more helpful guides on My Singing Monsters and other games.

Related Posts