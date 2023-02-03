Image via Niantic

If you want to progress in NBA All-World, you’re going to need to stock up on energy. But what if you’re unable to get to specific drops that day and only have potential rewards to rely on? Conservation is key, and players can take advantage of multiple drills in order to maintain their energy. That’s why we’re here, to break down how to best conserve energy in NBA All-World.

Guide to Conserving Energy in NBA All-World

Not all drills are created equal in All-World, so players have to pick their spots. If you’re looking to conserve, stick to the following game modes:

Around the World

Beat the Clock

The screenshot below gives a glimpse of Around the World, where players are tasked with sinking consecutive three-pointers until they go, well, around the world (arc). You and the opponent begin on opposite sides, and a winner is crowned after either going around the world first or finishing the contest with a higher point total.

Obviously your focus should be on making as many shots as possible. But if you’ve sunk maybe three or four in a row, take a glance at the opponent. If they’re struggling, you can let the clock run out. You do not have to finish the drill before time expires. You just need a higher point total when time is called.

Image Source: Niantic via Twinfinite

Another game mode that allows for players to relax is Beat the Clock. Here, each competitor has 45 seconds to score as many points as possible. Stick to the aforementioned advice — sink a small handful of shots and then observe the opponent.

Every little bit of energy counts, especially if you’re unable to visit drop stops consistently or are running low on storage. This is a big problem early because players begin with a storage space of only 100 items. A balance between energy, player boosts, and arena passes needs to be struck.

There are, however, a couple of game modes you should avoid trying to conserve energy in for different reasons.

3-Point Contest : Each made shot gives the player a specific reward, ranging from Cred and XP to All-World Cash.

: Each made shot gives the player a specific reward, ranging from Cred and XP to All-World Cash. First to 5: There’s a good chance your opponent is going to sink most of their shots on the road to five points. It’s best to just win this one quickly.

You’re not always going to have a chance to conserve, even in the drills that give you some wiggle room. The higher you climb, the bigger and better stars you’ll encounter. But if you’re running low and have no feasible way to get more for a significant amount of time, be as patient as you can. Observe your opponent and go from there.

That’s all you need to know about how to best conserve energy in NBA All-World. For more tricks and information, though, Twinfinite is the place to be. Be sure to check out all of our other guides, features, and news updates at the links below.

