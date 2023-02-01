Image via Niantic

Similar to Pokémon Go, Niantic gives NBA All-World players countless opportunities to stock up on necessities such as energy, a range of boosts, general XP, and even cash through various stops across the map. Much like Pokéstops, these spots require a recharge after collecting your goodies. So we’re here to break down every drop recharge time in NBA All-World.

NBA All-Word Drop Recharge Times Guide

If you’re crossing over from Pokémon GO and expecting these stops to reset after just five minutes, I’ve got some bad news for you. Thus far, the shortest recharge time sits at 30 minutes while you’ll have to wait nearly a full day to claim specific items in between drops you’ve already claimed.

At the very least, all of the items available are valuable. For instance, it’d be wise to stock up on energy and skill boosts as you look to recruit new players. These stops provide the shortest wait time in between visits and can be found based on the symbols below.

Image Source: Niantic via Twinfinite

Additionally, players can find regular old Cred at these stops as well. Though, you’ll be able to find plenty more simply by having the game open. Other items that are on the shorter end of the reset will be gear such as sneakers, shoes, socks, and shades that can be equipped to members of your team.

Cred, Energy, & Boosts: 30 Minutes

Gear (Shades, Shoes, Etc…): 45 Minutes

If you thought 30-45 minutes was a bit rough, then you’re going to love these next three. Star Tokens, Arena Passes, and AW Cash are all valuable in their own right, as they help players level up, allow them to enter tournaments for specific rewards, and even buy certain items or upgrades from the shop — we recommend stocking up on bag space.

Yet while these items can be found often enough, players better hope they’ve got an abundance of such stops nearby. Otherwise, you’re in for a potentially tough and tedious time. Below you’ll see what these items look like, as well as their recharge times.

Star Tokens: 8 Hours

Arena Passes & AW Cash: 23 Hours

Image Source: Niantic via Twinfinite

Why not just make it a full day? In any case, that’s all you need to know about every drop recharge time in NBA All-World. If you’re up for the grind, have at it! In the meantime, be sure to keep it on Twinfinite and check out our endless guides, news, and features and the links below.

