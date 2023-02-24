How to Quick Select in Sons of the Forest: Hotkeys Explained

Image Credit: Endnight Games

With there being so many different items and crafting materials to stuff into your inventory, chances are you’re screaming out for the help of Sons of the Forest hotkeys or a Quick Select menu. In this guide, we’ll explain exactly how you can use these to quickly access items from your Backpack, rather than having to open your entire Inventory all the time.

Are There Hotkeys in Sons of the Forest?

Unfortunately, no, at the time of writing there are no hot keys in Sons of the Forest. The good news is that this could definitely be added in at a later stage in the game’s early access release, or as part of the full official release.

There’s also further good news, because while there aren’t hotkeys, there is a quick select menu that you can use for a shortlist of items that you find yourself regularly using.

If developer Endnight Games opts to add in proper hotkeys into Sons of the Forest, we’ll be sure to update this post and let you know all about ’em!

Using the Backpack Quick Select Menu in Sons of the Forest

To add items to the quick select menu, press I to open your inventory, and then move your cursor over the Backpack at the top of the screen.

You should be given the option to use right mouse button (RMB) to ‘Add Items.’ Go ahead and right click on the backpack, and then go ahead and select the items you want to include in the backpack.

Now go back and return to exploring the island or fighting cannibals. When you want to access these items, you can press and hold I to access the quick select menu in Sons of the Forest.

For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out our guides on the Sons of the Forest Fish Trap, how to craft and equip arrows, and whether or not you can kill Kelvin, if you’re that mean!

Related Posts