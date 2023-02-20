Where to Find the Ravenclaw Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy | Ravenclaw Common Room Location

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

If you have to ask, you’ll never know. If you know, you need only ask.

Ravenclaw house is known for its knowledgeable and innovative students, like Luna Lovegood, Sybill Trelawney, and Cho Chang. And now, with the latest gaming debut, fans can meet a new generation of characters in a time set before the famous Harry Potter franchise. So, if you want to explore the home base of these witty individuals, we’ll show you where to find the Ravenclaw common room in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Find Ravenclaw Common Room in Hogwarts Legacy

Those sorted in Ravenclaw can find the common room in the Grand Staircase location, while other houses can locate it near the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame. Unfortunately, you can’t enter this area if you aren’t a part of this house, but you can get close enough to unlock a Field Guide Page at its doorway.

To reach this destination, you can teleport to the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame from the Grand Staircase section:

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

Then, players can walk straight forward and go up the stairs.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

After this, you should see the doorway to the room, where you can cast Revelio to obtain the Ravenclaw Doorknocker Field Guide Page of Hogwarts Legacy.

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The only way to enter this area by normal means is by solving the complex riddle at the entryway, which is a part of the main storyline for all Ravenclaw students. So, if you haven’t been sorted in this house, you must do another playthrough to explore the astrology-themed home base.

That does it for our guide on how to find the Ravenclaw common room in Hogwarts Legacy. To see more places, you can check out our where to find Hufflepuff common room guide. Be sure to also look at the relevant links below for additional information on the magical game.

