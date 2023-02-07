Hogwarts Legacy Performance vs Fidelity Mode: Which Should You Choose? Answered

Image Source: WB Games

Like most other modern video game releases these days, Hogwarts Legacy offers up a few different graphical modes to choose from when you start the game. This allows players to decide if they’d prefer to prioritize framerate and performance, or graphical fidelity. If you’re wondering whether you should choose Performance or Fidelity mode in Hogwarts Legacy, here’s what you need to know.

Hogwarts Legacy Performance and Fidelity Mode Explained

First off, let’s go over all of the graphical modes that Hogwarts Legacy has to offer:

Fidelity: A high-fidelity rendering mode favoring resolution and graphical quality.

A high-fidelity rendering mode favoring resolution and graphical quality. Fidelity With Raytracing: A higher-fidelity rendering mode featuring Raytracing. Requires reboot to apply changes.

A higher-fidelity rendering mode featuring Raytracing. Requires reboot to apply changes. Performance: A high-framerate mode favoring performance.

A high-framerate mode favoring performance. Balanced: A rendering mode aiming for a balance between resolution, graphics quality, and performance. Only available on supported output devices.

A rendering mode aiming for a balance between resolution, graphics quality, and performance. Only available on supported output devices. HFR Performance: An ultra-high-framerate mode favoring maximum performance. Only available on supported output devices.

Fidelity offers up 4K resolution and 30fps, while Performance gives you 1080p resolution and 60fps. Ultimately, it comes down to whether you prefer better graphics, or smoother framerates. Pick Fidelity if you care about the game looking prettier, and pick Performance if you’d rather have a smoother experience while playing the game.

We recommend going for Performance, as 1080p resolution is usually plenty good enough for most players, and the game looks stunning either way. Why not opt for the higher framerate option if you can?

If you change your mind halfway through, you can always access the Settings menu and change your performance mode under the Display Options tab.

That’s all you need to know about whether you should choose Performance or Fidelity mode in Hogwarts Legacy. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game, including how to connect your Wizarding World account.

