When the first Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania trailer was released, the world was introduced to Bill Murray’s character of Krylar. This Quantum Realm politician has a past with Janet Van Dyne from her time stuck down there. Is there going to be more Murray in the future with this guy being a recurring character in the MCU? Or did Krylar die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania?

Is Krylar Dead?

The honest answer is it’s hard to tell. Going off the tried and true tradition of assuming someone is alive if they’re not shown to die in an MCU show or movie, Krylar is still kicking. When Hank, Janet, and Hope left Krylar, he wasn’t in a great spot, in the clutches of an upsized tentacled creature. Still, not seeing him killed by the beast likely means he’s alive.

However, it’s conceivable that he might not fare too well considering the fact that he essentially aligned himself with Kang. Now that the conqueror is gone, the people who were living under his oppressive rule in the Quantum Realm might not take too kindly to Krylar for selling out as he did. Of course, this is all assuming he’s still alive since that was left unanswered at the end of the film.

That’s all there is to know about the question did Krylar die in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania? It looks like we’ll just have to wait and see if Krylar shows up in any future films that feature the heroes of the MCU jumping back into the Quantum Realm.

