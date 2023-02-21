Destiny 2 Lightfall Maintenance Downtime: When Servers Go Down & When You Can Start Playing

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC is finally just a mere week away, and its hype is at an all-time high. With that in mind, Bungie has announced there will be an extended downtime for the game before the DLC drops, and you will not be able to enter or login during that time period. So today, let’s discuss when the Destiny 2 servers go down & when you can start playing again.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Maintenance Downtime

Image Source: Bungie.net

As with every major DLC drop, Bungie usually brings the game down for an extended period of time to ensure it launches smoothly. With that in mind, Bungie is bringing Destiny 2 offline for 24 hours starting Monday, Feb. 27th, at 12 pm EST. You will not be able to log into the game at all during the maintenance; you’ll only be met with the title screen.

Destiny 2 is entering the last week of Season of the Seraph, meaning if you have any preparation you still need to do before Lightfall drops, you’ll have until Monday the 27th to finish everything. We also have a post discussing five ways to prepare for the DLC here.

When Can You Play Destiny 2 Lightfall?

As mentioned before, Destiny 2 is being brought offline for 24 hours to prepare for the DLC. With this information, we know the game will become online and available to play again starting Tuesday, Feb. 28th, at 12 pm EST. However, this is subject to change if Bungie needs to extend the maintenance time due to any errors or issues on their end.

It would be best if you kept in mind that while the game will become available to play midday on Tuesday next week, you might not be able to play right away as, typically, when a new season or DLC arrives, there’s a long queue that may prevent you from logging in immediately. Lightfall is set to become one of the most successful expansions in Destiny history, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see many of you not being able to play as soon as it drops.

That’s everything you need to know about when the Destiny 2 servers go down & when you can start playing again. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what the best places to level up craftable weapons are, and more below.

