Dead by Daylight Codes (January 2023)

Looking for the latest Dead by Daylight Redeem Codes? We have the complete list of updated and working Dead by Daylight codes that players can use to claim free Bloodpoints, Pridecharm, cosmetic items, and other rewards. Dead by Daylight is a survival horror-based game in which a hunter is tasked with eliminating all the four survivors.

Dead by Daylight codes are one of the most reliable methods to get free stuff in the game without spending a dime. So without any further delay, here’s the complete list of all the latest Dead by Daylight codes for free rewards.

All Dead by Daylight Codes

Page updated February 14, 2023 Added a new code!

LOVEBIRD — Use code for the Raven Heart Charm (New)

— Use code for the Raven Heart Charm PRIDE2022 — Use code for the Pride Charm (Permanent)

— Use code for the Pride Charm PRIDE — Use code for the Rainbow Flag Pride Charm (Permanent)

— Use code for the Rainbow Flag Pride Charm CAWCAW — Use code for the Feathers of Pride charm

— Use code for the Feathers of Pride charm Nice — Use code for the 69 Bloodpoints (Permanent)

Expired Codes

LUCKYBP2023 — Use code for 168,888 Bloodpoints

— Use code for 168,888 Bloodpoints LUNAR — Use code for Trapper Weapon, Pants for David King, and a Top for Nea Karlsson

— Use code for Trapper Weapon, Pants for David King, and a Top for Nea Karlsson LUCKY — Use code for Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer

— Use code for Jane’s Striped Top and Hillbilly’s Brutal Rat Hammer RABBIT — Use code for Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon

— Use code for Dwight’s Lunar Rat Cap and Spirit’s Scarlet Edge Weapon ALIENWARE – 100k Bloodpoints

– 100k Bloodpoints IGBPPARTY – 100,000 Bloodpoints

– 100,000 Bloodpoints OCANADA – Maple Leaf charm (Expires July 15)

– Maple Leaf charm (Expires July 15) TWOSDAY —Redeem code for 222K Bloodpoints

—Redeem code for 222K Bloodpoints DieHardDiva2022 —Redeem for 50k BP

—Redeem for 50k BP RIVALSJP —Redeem for 100k BP

—Redeem for 100k BP LANTERNFESTIVAL —Redeem for 15 Rift Fragments

—Redeem for 15 Rift Fragments 59th39 —Redeem code for 59K Bloodpoints

—Redeem code for 59K Bloodpoints INTHISECONOMY —Redeem for 50k BP

—Redeem for 50k BP REVEALED —Redeem code for 100K

—Redeem code for 100K CAISHEN —Redeem for 88,888 BP

—Redeem for 88,888 BP RIVALSTH —Redeem for 100k Bloodpoints

—Redeem for 100k Bloodpoints DBDWEBSITE —Redeem for 25k BP

—Redeem for 25k BP SEASONSBLEEDINGS —Redeem for 100K BP

—Redeem for 100K BP HELLOTHERE —Redeem for 25k BP

—Redeem for 25k BP LUCKYMONEY —Redeem for 16,888 BP

—Redeem for 16,888 BP 78SNOXXG —Redeem for 100k BP

—Redeem for 100k BP INSERTCOIN —Redeem for an Arcade Machine Charm

—Redeem for an Arcade Machine Charm OINKYOUNEEDISLOVE —Redeem code for 200,000 Bloodpoints

—Redeem code for 200,000 Bloodpoints MILADYISSEVENFOOTTWO —Redeem for 50k BP

—Redeem for 50k BP DBDTHEBOARDGAME —Redeem for 200k BP

—Redeem for 200k BP FriskkUWUrawrXD2022 —Redeem for 50k BP

—Redeem for 50k BP VK130UP —Redeem code for 130K Bloodpoints

—Redeem code for 130K Bloodpoints LIGHTSCAMERABP —Redeem code for 100K Bloodpoints

—Redeem code for 100K Bloodpoints JAPAN300K —Redeem for 300k BP

—Redeem for 300k BP MORICHRISTMAS —Redeem for 100K BP

—Redeem for 100K BP GIGXLM3G —Redeem for 100k BP

—Redeem for 100k BP RIVALSKR —Redeem for 100k BP

—Redeem for 100k BP THISISACODE —Redeem for 25k BP

—Redeem for 25k BP YOUFOUNDME—Redeem for 25k BP

How to Redeem Dead by Daylight Codes

Redeeming Dead by Daylight codes is relatively easy. Here are the steps that you should follow:

Launch Dead by Daylight on your device. Navigate to the Store menu. Press the Redeem Code button. Copy any code from the above list and paste it into the box. Finally, press the Redeem button to claim free rewards.

That's everything about the Dead by Daylight Codes.

