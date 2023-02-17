Best RPK Build in Warzone 2 (Season 2)

Image Source: Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Warzone 2 is in its second season, introducing new weapons to dominate with and locales to explore in Ashika Island. The patch notes for Season 2 indicated a nerf to the RPK LMG, yet it’s still pretty good, so if you’re looking for the optimal build, look no further. Here’s what you need to know about the best build for the RPK in Season 2, as well as the best RPK loadout to score many wins in Warzone 2.0.

What’s the Best RPK Build in Warzone 2?

Courtesy of Twitch streamer and frequent winner of many Warzone matches, TeePee has put together a solid setup for the RPK. His attachments are:

Optic : AIM OP-V4

: AIM OP-V4 Laser : FSS Ole-V Laser

: FSS Ole-V Laser Ammunition : 7.62 High Velocity

: 7.62 High Velocity Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

While the handling and mobility of this RPK setup aren’t the best, it packs plenty of damage, rounds to fire, and top-tier control stats to make up for it. As mentioned, a nerf targeted the RPK in Season 2, but that hasn’t stopped it from being a powerhouse.

Best RPK Loadout in Warzone

When it comes to the best RPK loadout, the above setup gives you the best bang for your buck, as players finally have the ability to create custom Perk Packages in Season 2. At the head of this loadout is the RPK build from the previous section, along with the Lachmann Sub and Perk Package of:

Muzzle : XRK Sandstorm

: XRK Sandstorm Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Stock : LM Stockless Mod

: LM Stockless Mod Rear Grip : Lachmann TCG-10

: Lachmann TCG-10 Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Overkill : Carry two primary weapons.

: Carry two primary weapons. Double Time : Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%.

: Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30%. Fast Hands : Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

: Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster. Quick Fix: Killing players or inserting a plate immediately starts health regeneration.

The RPK is a slow weapon, and while it makes up for it in long-range encounters, you’ll want to have a snappy secondary to clean up close-range engagements, which the Lachmann excels in. You’ll also want to minimize how slow the weapon is by focusing on quicker movements, with Fast Hands and Double Time being your go-to solutions. Finally, Quick Fix is one of the best Perks in the game after two seasons.

That’s all you need to know about the best RPK build and loadout to run in Warzone 2.0 in Season 2. Below, you’ll find plenty of related content to help you conquer the battlefield, such as the best SMGs, best pistols, or the best perk package to run in Warzone 2.0.

