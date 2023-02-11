All Ascension & Talent Materials For Genshin Impact Dehya
Make sure to ascend the character!
After being introduced as an NPC, Dehya is finally making its way to Genshin Impact as a playable character. He will be a 5-Star Pyro character and most likely be released during the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version. If you’re able to grab Dehya from his banner in the next update, you must ascend his skills in order to get the best out of him. With that said, we’ve detailed Dehya’s ascension and talent materials lists.
Genshin Impact Dehya Ascension Materials
In Genshin Impact, Ascension materials are items that are used to increase the level and strength of characters and weapons. They are used to “ascend” a character or weapon to its next tier, which can increase its stats, unlock new abilities and skills, and make it more powerful overall.
Travelers will require the following materials in order to ascend the 4-Star Cyro character, Dehya:
|Phase 1 Ascension Materials
|20,000 Mora
1x Agnidus Agate Sliver
3x Sand Grease Pupa
3x Faded Red Satin
|Phase 2 Ascension Materials
|40,000 Mora
3x Agnidus Agate Fragment
10x Sand Grease Pupa
15x Faded Red Satin
2x Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|Phase 3 Ascension Materials
|60,000 Mora
6x Agnidus Agate Fragment
20x Sand Grease Pupa
12x Trimmed Red Silk
4x Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|Phase 4 Ascension Materials
|80,000 Mora
3x Agnidus Agate Chunk
30x Sand Grease Pupa
18x Trimmed Red Silk
8x Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|Phase 5 Ascension Materials
|100,000 Mora
6x Agnidus Agate Chunk
45x Sand Grease Pupa
12x Rich Red Brocade
12x Light Guiding Tetrahedron
|Phase 6 Ascension Materials
|120,000 Mora
6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone
60x Sand Grease Pupa
24x Rich Red Brocade
20x Light Guiding Tetrahedron
Genshin Impact Dehya Talent Materials
Dehya possesses three unique talents that can be enhanced with a certain set of materials. The following table illustrates the materials required for each level of improvement, including the overall cost of upgrading a single talent and all three talents:
|Level 2 Materials
|12,500 Mora
3x Teachings of Praxis
3x Faded Red Satin
|Level 3 Materials
|17,500 Mora
2x Guide to Praxis
3x Trimmed Red Silk
|Level 4 Materials
|25,000 Mora
4x Guide to Praxis
4x Trimmed Red Silk
|Level 5 Materials
|30,000 Mora
6x Guide to Praxis
6x Trimmed Red Silk
|Level 6 Materials
|37,500 Mora
9x Guide to Praxis
9x Trimmed Red Silk
|Level 7 Materials
|120,000 Mora
4x Philosophies of Praxis
4x Rich Red Brocade
1x Puppet Strings
|Level 8 Materials
|260,000 Mora
6x Philosophies of Praxis
6x Rich Red Brocade
1x Puppet Strings
|Level 9 Materials
|450,000 Mora
12x Philosophies of Praxis
9x Rich Red Brocade
2x Puppet Strings
|Level 10 Materials
|700,000 Mora
16x Philosophies of Praxis
12x Rich Red Brocade
2x Puppet Strings
Crown of Insight
So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Dehya’s ascension & talent materials. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.
