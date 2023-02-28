Are Guardian Ranks New in Destiny 2 Lightfall? Answered

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 Lightfall has arrived, bringing with it plenty of interesting new additions to both the armor and weapons that make up the game. Alongside this are some interesting new features and mechanics that look to improve the quality of life for players overall, regardless of whether they are casual or hardcore. Here is everything you need to know about if Guardian Ranks are new in Destiny 2 or not.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Guardian Ranks Explained

Yes, Guardian Ranks is a brand new system that has been introduced as of the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion. The idea behind this is to help introduce new and casual players into the game more smoothly, instead of just throwing 20 quests at them from the jump.

Now, there will be 11 Guardian Ranks in which players will move up by completing various challenges and tasks via different events and activities. The first five of these go over the basics of the game to help eliminate any barrier to entry issues newbies might come across.

Guardian Ranks six to ten will be based on the current season and expansion, covering everything from the Nightfall missions to Lost Sectors and everything in between.

Do Guardian Ranks Reset Every Season in Destiny 2? Answered

It is important to note that Guardian Ranks do partially reset at the start of each season. However, anyone that has already completed the New Light campaign and has been playing the game for long enough will automatically be on the higher Guardian Ranks.

For now, that is everything you need to know about if Guardian Ranks are new in Destiny 2 or not. For more, including all error guides current known for Lightfall, be sure to check out all of our related content below.

