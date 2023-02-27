All Preorder & Early Purchase Bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero

Image: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Pokemon Day 2023 kicked off with a Pokemon Presents, and among the things announced was DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC will be coming in two waves, with The Teal Mask coming in Fall 2023 and The Indigo Disk coming in Winter 2023. There are several preorder and early purchase bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC that players can look forward to.

How to Preorder Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Image via The Pokemon Company

Players can preorder The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC on the Nintendo Eshop directly on their Nintendo Switch. The DLC costs $34.99 USD for both waves, and some of the DLC early purchase bonuses can be used immediately.

Cosmetic Preorder Bonuses for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC

Image via The Official Pokemon YouTube Channel

Upon pre-ordering the DLC, which is priced at $34.99 USD, players will immediately get a new Uniform Set. This includes uniforms for all seasons in both games. Pokemon Scarlet is getting some camouflage looks, along with a new orange-printed Pokeball design. Pokemon Violet is getting some new outfits centered around that design as well along with a new black shorts option.

Early Purchase Bonus for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC

Image via The Pokemon Company

On top of the new Uniform Sets players get for preordering, there’s also a special Hisuian Zoroark available for anyone who purchases the DLC early. The Pokemon will have a Dark Tera type and know the move Happy Hour, which doubles any prize money players receive at the end of a battle. It will also have a Charismatic Mark, which basically gives the Pokemon a fancy look when it’s released from its Pokeball.

Players must purchase The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC by October 31, 2023 in order to claim this unique Hisuian Zoroark.

The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet is coming!



You’ll be able to adventure for even longer and delve even deeper into the world of Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet with this DLC.



❤️💜 #PokemonScarletViolet pic.twitter.com/WXtnvLv9CD — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2023

That’s all there is for preorder and early purchase bonuses for the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Considering the amount of effort being put in to make Pokemon Scarlet and Violet even better – like bug fixes, DLC, and new Paradox Pokemon that are pretty easy to get – the Pokemon Company seems to be making an effort to make Generation Nine a solid entry for the series. While there’s still no Rayquaza in the games hopefully future Tera Raids will bring even more Legendary Pokemon.

