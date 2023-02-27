Can You Get Paradox Suicune & Virizion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Answered

Paradox Pokemon are the latest variation of creatures added to the Pokemon franchise, making their debut in the latest Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games. While a variety of Paradox Pokemon are already obtainable in-game, many fans estimate that we haven’t seen the last of them yet and that more Paradox ‘mons may be released further down the track as DLC or in-game events. After plenty of leaks and speculation, DLC and in-game events involving the Paradox forms of Suicune and Virizion have finally been confirmed.

Can You Get Paradox Suicune & Virizion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet?

As of Feb. 27, 2023, it has officially been confirmed that Suicune and Virizion are getting Paradox forms, and they’ll be Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. The first belongs to Suicune and will be Water/Dragon type and the second belongs to Virizion and will be Grass/Psychic.

These are big changes from the originals, as it adds in Dragon-type alongside water and drops the original dual-typing of Grass and Fighting that Virizion had for Grass and Psychic. So how will you get these Paradox forms?

According to the Chief Operating Officer of The Pokemon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, you’ll get them from Tera Raid battle events, which will start shortly after the broadcast of Pokemon Presents ends, meaning now is a good time to prepare.

Paradox Suicune & Paradox Virizion Concepts Leak

A leak for these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Paradox characters surfaced a while back, showcasing sketches of Suicune and Virizion in the same style that was used for teasing and revealing other Paradox Pokemon prior to Scarlet and Violet’s launch, such as the Donphan Paradox variants.

Both of these specimens appeared to be combinations of the trio of Legendaries they originate from, Suicune combined with both Entei and Raikou, and Virizion combined with both Terrakion and Cobalion.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Paradox Suicune & Virizion in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

