All Like A Dragon: Ishin Editions & Contents, Explained

Image Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Fans of Like A Dragon have been eagerly awaiting the release of Like A Dragon: Ishin, the elusive samurai spin-off game that was previously only available in Japan. Players will be able to experience the game for the first time in a completely rebuilt remake which comes with different editions. Here’s everything we know about All of Like A Dragon: Ishin’s Editions and their contents.

Like A Dragon: Ishin Editions & Contents

Like A Dragon: Ishin has three editions that are available for purchase. It’s not quite the wide range of special editions that players expect with major releases these days but the game and each edition is a little cheaper than most.

The standard edition of the game can be purchased from most retailers and digital stores for PlayStation and Xbox at $59.99. This edition won’t net you any goodies or DLC but it is being offered at a fairly reasonable price in comparison to most titles these days.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is available for purchase on digital stores for PlayStation and Xbox as well as Steam for $69.99. This version of the game will offer you various in-game items such as two swords that Sakamoto can equip, there are also materials that can be used to upgrade Sakamoto’s gun and sword. Additionally, players can access a growth kit that can be used to level up Sakamoto. A Black Ship Cannon and Third Division Armament kit are also up for grabs, but the most exciting addition in the deluxe edition is the Dragon of Dojima skin based on Kazuma Kiryu.

Gamestop is also offering an exclusive steel book edition of the game for anyone who pre-orders from them. The steel book cover features an ensemble of the game’s cast, while the interior features the logo and key art.

That’s everything we know about All of Like A Dragon: Ishin’s editions and their contents. Be sure to check out the rest of our coverage below.

