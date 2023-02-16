All Like a Dragon: Ishin! Preorder Bonuses

Connect with us

Like a Dragon Ishin!
Image Source: Sega
The Yakuza series, now going under the name Like a Dragon to match its Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku, is back with a remake of a spin-off title that was originally released only in Japan in 2014. Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes place in the 1860s and features the same characters, such as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, but in different roles in this era of samurais. The game contains a number of preorder bonuses depending on which version you buy. Here are all the Like a Dragon: Ishin! preorder bonuses.

All Preorder Bonuses for Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! comes in two editions: Standard and Deluxe Edition. Preordering either edition will give the Japanese Swords & Cannon Set, which contains the following weapons:

  • Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt
  • Bloody Sheen, a sword soaked in blood
  • Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships

The Deluxe Edition of Like a Dragon: Ishin! does not come with additional preorder bonuses, but contains six DLC packs featuring other items and resources. The Deluxe Edition includes:

  • Shinsengumi Captain’s Set
  • Ryoma Growth Support Kit
  • Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
  • Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
  • Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
  • The Dragon of Dojima Skin

Deluxe Edition owners will also get four days early access to play first starting on Feb. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Standard Edition players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S will have to wait until the official launch on Feb. 21, 2023.

That is all the Like a Dragon: Ishin! preorder bonuses. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin! coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

