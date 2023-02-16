All Like a Dragon: Ishin! Preorder Bonuses

Image Source: Sega

The Yakuza series, now going under the name Like a Dragon to match its Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku, is back with a remake of a spin-off title that was originally released only in Japan in 2014. Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes place in the 1860s and features the same characters, such as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, but in different roles in this era of samurais. The game contains a number of preorder bonuses depending on which version you buy. Here are all the Like a Dragon: Ishin! preorder bonuses.

All Preorder Bonuses for Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! comes in two editions: Standard and Deluxe Edition. Preordering either edition will give the Japanese Swords & Cannon Set, which contains the following weapons:

Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

Bloody Sheen, a sword soaked in blood

Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships

The Deluxe Edition of Like a Dragon: Ishin! does not come with additional preorder bonuses, but contains six DLC packs featuring other items and resources. The Deluxe Edition includes:

Shinsengumi Captain’s Set

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

The Dragon of Dojima Skin

Deluxe Edition owners will also get four days early access to play first starting on Feb. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Standard Edition players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S will have to wait until the official launch on Feb. 21, 2023.

That is all the Like a Dragon: Ishin! preorder bonuses. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more upcoming Like a Dragon: Ishin! coverage and follow the links below for other helpful guides on the game.

