All Like a Dragon: Ishin! Preorder Bonuses
Get to play early.
The Yakuza series, now going under the name Like a Dragon to match its Japanese title Ryū ga Gotoku, is back with a remake of a spin-off title that was originally released only in Japan in 2014. Like a Dragon: Ishin! takes place in the 1860s and features the same characters, such as Kazuma Kiryu and Goro Majima, but in different roles in this era of samurais. The game contains a number of preorder bonuses depending on which version you buy. Here are all the Like a Dragon: Ishin! preorder bonuses.
All Preorder Bonuses for Like a Dragon: Ishin!
Like a Dragon: Ishin! comes in two editions: Standard and Deluxe Edition. Preordering either edition will give the Japanese Swords & Cannon Set, which contains the following weapons:
- Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt
- Bloody Sheen, a sword soaked in blood
- Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships
The Deluxe Edition of Like a Dragon: Ishin! does not come with additional preorder bonuses, but contains six DLC packs featuring other items and resources. The Deluxe Edition includes:
- Shinsengumi Captain’s Set
- Ryoma Growth Support Kit
- Sword Upgrade Materials Kit
- Gun Upgrade Materials Kit
- Third Division Armament Expansion Kit
- The Dragon of Dojima Skin
Deluxe Edition owners will also get four days early access to play first starting on Feb. 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. Standard Edition players across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S will have to wait until the official launch on Feb. 21, 2023.
